Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Australia take on Ireland in today's 1st match

In today's second hockey match, England take on China at 1900 IST in Bhubaneshwar. Catch Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE match updates here

Hockey World Cup 2018, Australia Hockey Team
Australia Hockey Team. Photo: @Kookaburras

The Day 3 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will see Pool B encounters. In today’s first match, defending champions Australia take on Ireland while the second match will be played between England and China at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. In a quest of fourth men’s hockey world cup title, Australia begin their campaign against Ireland. Australia have won the World Cup thrice -- 1986, 2010 and 2014 -- and they have been a dominant side in world hockey for quite a few years now, though the few Olympic medals did not reflect it.

Check FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 points table here

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 3, Match 2: England vs China
 
In today’s second Hockey match, England take on China at 1900 IST in Bhubaneshwar. The World Number 7 England have nothing to worry against 18th ranked China. China’s eighth place finish at the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final in London earlier in the year proved hugely significant as it left Korea, who finished one place below China in London, needing to win the Asian continental championship in order to achieve World Cup qualification.
 
Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details
 
Match 1: Australia vs Ireland

Time: 1700 IST
 
Australia vs Ireland will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can live stream the match on Hotstar also.
 
Match 2: England vs China
 
Time: 1900 IST
 
England vs China will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and also available OTT platform Hotstar.
 
Stay Tuned for Hockey World Cup 2018 live match updates

First Published: Fri, November 30 2018. 15:34 IST

