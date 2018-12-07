Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Australia take on China in today's first match

The Day 10 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 will see Round-3 matches of Pool B. In today’s first hockey match, Australia will lock horns with China while the second match will be played between Ireland and England at in Bhubaneswar. World Number one Australia has already qualified for the quarterfinals, having won their first two matches. China, on the other hand, will look to play at least a draw today to finish second or third in their group so that they can make it to the knockout stage. China’s chances will depend on the result of the Ireland vs England match.



To Check FIH Men's points table CLICK HERE



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 10, Match 2: Ireland vs England



In today’s second hockey match, Ireland will take on England at 7 pm (IST) in Bhubaneswar. In a head-to-head comparison, England have an edge, having won 7 of the 12 matches between the two sides. One match ended in a draw. England need to win today’s match to finish in the top three in Pool B, after playing a draw with China — which are playing their first hockey world cup — in their first match of



Qualification scenario for Ireland, England and China



England and Ireland have equal points after 2 round of matches in Pool B. But the Ireland hockey team has a superior goal difference, thanks to their narrow defeat against Australia, with both teams drawing against China. Currently, England are placed bottom of Pool B but could still reach the knockout stage with a draw, depending on the outcome of today’s first hockey match between Australia and China.



