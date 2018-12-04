Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Australia take on England in today's 1st match

Hockey World Cup 2018: Today match schedule Match 1: Australia vs England Match 2: Ireland vs China
On Day 7 of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, the teams in Pool B—Australia, England, China and Ireland -- will be in action. In today’s first hockey match, defending champions will lock horns with England while the second match will be played between Ireland and China at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. In the head to head camparison for previous World Cups, Australia lead by 8-2 against England. World number one Australia defeated Ireland in their first match of Hockey World Cup 2018 with a scoreline of 2-1. England, on the other hand, settle for a 2-2 draw against minnows China.
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 7, Match 2: Ireland vs China
In today’s second hockey match, Ireland will take on China at 7 pm (IST) in Bhubaneswar. Hockey World Cup Debutants China will be proud of their performance in their first match where they drew 2-2 against a much higher ranked English side. In fact, it was China who went ahead in the match with a brilliant solo goal from Guo Xiaoping before England scored 2 to go ahead. Ireland, on the other hand, have given a stiff challenge to defending champions Australia, who converted only 2 out of 16 shots on target.
Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 7
Match 1: Australia vs England
Time: 5 pm IST
Australia vs England will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
Match 2: Ireland vs China
Time: 7 pm IST
The Ireland vs China match will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.
