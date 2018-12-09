JUST IN
Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Malaysia 3 | 4 Germany in second half

In today's second hockey match, Pakistan will take on Netherlands at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. Check Men's Hockey World Cup LIVE score and match updates here

BS Web Team 

Day 12 of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 will see the round 3 matches of Pool D, preceding knockout matches. In today's first hockey match, Malaysia will lock horns with Germany while the second match will be played between Pakistan and Netherlands at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Malaysia and Germany have played only once since 2013. London Olympic Gold Medallist Germany won that match 6-0. In the Hockey World Cup 2018, Germany had hard fought 1-0 victory against Pakistan in their opening encounter. While thrashed Netherlands 4-1 in the second. Malaysia, on the other hand, lost their first match against Netherlands and played a draw against Pakistan.

To Check FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 points table CLICK HERE 
 
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 12, Match 2: Pakistan vs Netherlands
 
In today's second hockey match, Pakistan will take on Netherlands at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. In head to head comparison for Hockey World Cups, Pakistan have an advantage as they won six out of 11 matches played between them while 2 ended in a draw. However, Netherlands have better record against Pakistan in recent years. Pakistan won only one match in 3 matches while Netherlands came victorious in other 2.
 
Quarterfinals and Cross-overs qualification scenario in Pool D
 
Germany have won 2 matches and sitting at the top of points table with 6 points while the Netherlands have three as they crushed Malaysia 7-0 but lost to Germany. Pakistan and Malaysia have one point each with one draw and a loss. If Germany beat Malaysia in today’s first match, then Pakistan have a chance to qualify for cross-overs even though they lost their last league game thanks to their superior goal difference. Malaysia, on the other hand, will look to play at least a draw and hope Netherlands beat Pakistan.
 

Team Matches Won Lost Tie GF GA GD Points
Germany 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
Netherlands 2 1 1 0 8 4 4 3
Malaysia 2 0 1 1 1 8 -7 1
Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
 
Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details
 
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 12
 
Match 1: Malaysia vs Germany
 
Time: 5 pm IST
 
Malaysia vs Germany will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
 
Match 2: Pakistan vs Netherlands
 
Time: 7 pm IST
 
Pakistan vs Netherlands live match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.
 
Stay Tuned for Hockey World Cup live score and match updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

42nd minute: Malaysia's Razie scores to reduce the deficit and bring Malaysia back into the game GER 4-3 MAS

42nd minute: Penalty Corner for Malaysia but Germany reviews for stick block and Video umpire says no clear reason to change on field decision, Germany lose their Review

40th minute: Germany contoling the pace of the game

39th minute: Marco Miltkau scores as he brilliantlu deflected the cross to take 2 goals lead GER 4-2 MAS

37th minute: Germany score on turn-over as Malaysian defence caught napping. But Malaysia take referrel for back-stick and video umpire says yes. Goal not counter

37th minute: Malaysia contesting every German possession and raising their play 

35th minute: Groose get a GREEN CARD and Germany doen to 10-men for 2 minutes

34th minute: Malaysia pressing hard in the German circle

Here is the 2nd quarter stats

Here is first quarter stats

THIRD QUARTER BEGIN
First Published: Sun, December 09 2018. 15:41 IST

In today's second hockey match, Pakistan will take on Netherlands at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. Check Men's Hockey World Cup LIVE score and match updates here

