Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Malaysia 3 | 4 Germany in second half

Day 12 of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 will see the round 3 matches of Pool D, preceding knockout matches. In today's first hockey match, Malaysia will lock horns with Germany while the second match will be played between Pakistan and Netherlands at in Bhubaneswar. Malaysia and Germany have played only once since 2013. London Olympic Gold Medallist Germany won that match 6-0. In the Hockey World Cup 2018, Germany had hard fought 1-0 victory against Pakistan in their opening encounter. While thrashed Netherlands 4-1 in the second. Malaysia, on the other hand, lost their first match against Netherlands and played a draw against Pakistan.



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 12, Match 2: Pakistan vs Netherlands



In today's second hockey match, Pakistan will take on Netherlands at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. In head to head comparison for Hockey World Cups, Pakistan have an advantage as they won six out of 11 matches played between them while 2 ended in a draw. However, Netherlands have better record against Pakistan in recent years. Pakistan won only one match in 3 matches while Netherlands came victorious in other 2.



Quarterfinals and Cross-overs qualification scenario in Pool D



Germany have won 2 matches and sitting at the top of points table with 6 points while the Netherlands have three as they crushed Malaysia 7-0 but lost to Germany. Pakistan and Malaysia have one point each with one draw and a loss. If Germany beat Malaysia in today’s first match, then Pakistan have a chance to qualify for cross-overs even though they lost their last league game thanks to their superior goal difference. Malaysia, on the other hand, will look to play at least a draw and hope Netherlands beat Pakistan.





Team Matches Won Lost Tie GF GA GD Points Germany 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 8 4 4 3 Malaysia 2 0 1 1 1 8 -7 1 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1

Malaysia vs Germany5 pm ISTMalaysia vs Germany will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.Pakistan vs Netherlands7 pm ISTPakistan vs Netherlands live match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.