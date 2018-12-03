FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

In the first of today’s match in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, France will be seen locking horns with Spain, while in today’s second hockey match Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina will play against New Zealand at in Bhubaneswar. In a head-to-head comparison, Spain have won six of the nine matches played between the two sides, while 2 matches have ended in a draw. Spain stands 8th in world rankings which is much higher than France’s 20th, so it is going to be a tough battle for Les Blues in today’s first Pool A match. Meanwhile, both the teams have lost their opening matches in this tournament, despite giving stiff challenge to New Zealand and Argentina in their respective matches.



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 6, Match 2: Argentina vs New Zealand



In the second match on Day 6, World number 2 Argentina will take on New Zealand at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. In a head-to-comparison for previous FIH World Cups, Argentina have an advantage, having won 4 of the six matches. New Zealand has been victorious in one match. In their first match, Argentina beat Spain in a tough contest that saw 4 goals being scored in the first quarter. In a surprising piece of stats, Spain had 18 circle entries, compared to Argentina’s 12. In another contest, ninth-ranked New Zealand, led by Blair Tarrant, defeated France 2-1 in their opening match.



Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 6



Match 1: Spain vs France



Time: 5 pm IST



Spain vs France will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.



Match 2: Argentina vs New Zealand



Time: 7 pm IST



The Argentina vs New Zealand match will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.



