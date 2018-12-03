JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Hockey World Cup 2018 » News

We're making plans for Kohli and a few options will be in place: Hazlewood
Business Standard

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

In today's second hockey match, Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina will clash with New Zealand at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneshwar. Catch FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE match and score updates here

BS Web Team 

Hockey World Cup 2018 today match: France vs Spain and New Zealand vs Argentina
Hockey World Cup 2018 today match: France vs Spain and New Zealand vs Argentina. Photo: Hockey Federation of India

In the first of today’s match in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, France will be seen locking horns with Spain, while in today’s second hockey match Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina will play against New Zealand at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. In a head-to-head comparison, Spain have won six of the nine matches played between the two sides, while 2 matches have ended in a draw. Spain stands 8th in world rankings which is much higher than France’s 20th, so it is going to be a tough battle for Les Blues in today’s first Pool A match. Meanwhile, both the teams have lost their opening matches in this tournament, despite giving stiff challenge to New Zealand and Argentina in their respective matches.

TO Check FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 points table CLICK HERE

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 6, Match 2: Argentina vs New Zealand
 
In the second match on Day 6, World number 2 Argentina will take on New Zealand at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. In a head-to-comparison for previous FIH World Cups, Argentina have an advantage, having won 4 of the six matches. New Zealand has been victorious in one match. In their first Hockey World Cup 2018 match, Argentina beat Spain in a tough contest that saw 4 goals being scored in the first quarter. In a surprising piece of stats, Spain had 18 circle entries, compared to Argentina’s 12. In another contest, ninth-ranked New Zealand, led by Blair Tarrant, defeated France 2-1 in their opening match.
 
Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details
 
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 6
 
Match 1: Spain vs France
 
Time: 5 pm IST
 
Spain vs France will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
 
Match 2: Argentina vs New Zealand
 
Time: 7 pm IST
 
The Argentina vs New Zealand match will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.
 
Stay Tuned for Hockey World Cup 2018 live match updates.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

FIRST QUARTER BEGIN

FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

 | MATCHDAY | Starting XI for @FF_Hockey and @AbsolutaMasc ahead of the big game!#HWC2018 #Odisha2018 #ESPvFRA  pic.twitter.com/zqd32niFOV — Hockey World Cup 2018 - Host Partner (@sports_odisha) December 3, 2018

FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

@rfe_hockey @AbsolutaMasc Ya estan calentando! A por todas!  pic.twitter.com/MowVVP8Irk — Alicia de los Llanos (@aliciadsllanos) December 3, 2018

FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

Team Spain and France are linning up for their respective national anthems

FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 6, Match 1: Spain vs France Here's how Spain gave stiff competition to Argentina in Pool B opening game Six places may separate the two teams in the FIH rankings but world number eight Spain gave Argentina, ranked second, a run for their money in the high-scoring Pool A match that produced end-to-end hockey. The Los Leones had to dish out every trick from their arsenal to get the better of a fighting Spanish side, which matched their rivals in every department throughout. Mazzilli (4th, 15th minutes) and Peillat (15th, 49th) were the goal scorers for Argentina, while Spain's goals came from the sticks of Enrique Gonzalez (3rd), Josep Romeu (14th) and Vicenc Ruiz (35th).

FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 6, Match 1: Spain vs France Agustin Mazzilli and Gonzalo Peillat scored a brace each to help Olympic champions Argentina eke out a 4-3 win over Spain, while New Zealand scrapped past France 2-1 in their opening matches of hockey World Cup 2018.

FIH Mens Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 6: Today match schedule Match 1: Spain vs France Match 2:Argentina vs New Zealand
First Published: Mon, December 03 2018. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE score: Spain 0 | 0 France in 1st half

In today's second hockey match, Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina will clash with New Zealand at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneshwar. Catch FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE match and score updates here

In the first of today’s match in FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, France will be seen locking horns with Spain, while in today’s second hockey match Rio Olympics gold medallists Argentina will play against New Zealand at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. In a head-to-head comparison, Spain have won six of the nine matches played between the two sides, while 2 matches have ended in a draw. Spain stands 8th in world rankings which is much higher than France’s 20th, so it is going to be a tough battle for Les Blues in today’s first Pool A match. Meanwhile, both the teams have lost their opening matches in this tournament, despite giving stiff challenge to New Zealand and Argentina in their respective matches.

TO Check FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 points table CLICK HERE

Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 6, Match 2: Argentina vs New Zealand
 
In the second match on Day 6, World number 2 Argentina will take on New Zealand at 7 pm IST in Bhubaneswar. In a head-to-comparison for previous FIH World Cups, Argentina have an advantage, having won 4 of the six matches. New Zealand has been victorious in one match. In their first Hockey World Cup 2018 match, Argentina beat Spain in a tough contest that saw 4 goals being scored in the first quarter. In a surprising piece of stats, Spain had 18 circle entries, compared to Argentina’s 12. In another contest, ninth-ranked New Zealand, led by Blair Tarrant, defeated France 2-1 in their opening match.
 
Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details
 
Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 6
 
Match 1: Spain vs France
 
Time: 5 pm IST
 
Spain vs France will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. you can also live stream the match on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Hotstar.
 
Match 2: Argentina vs New Zealand
 
Time: 7 pm IST
 
The Argentina vs New Zealand match will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, and, it will also be available on Hotstar.
 
Stay Tuned for Hockey World Cup 2018 live match updates.

image
Business Standard
177 22