Hoping for several medals this time in CWG: India men's boxing coach

Ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Indian men's boxing team coach Dharmendra Yadav expressed his confidence about winning many gold medals in the prestigious event at Birmingham.
The Indian Boxing contingent comprising 12 boxers which includes four women and eight men arrived here at Birmingham to compete in Commonwealth Games 2022.
In CWG 2018, which was held in Australia, the Indian boxing team clinched nine medals. Out of which, three were gold, three were silver, and three were bronze.
"Commonwealth Games is a major tournament. We have been preparing for a long time now. BFI and the government have fully cooperated. We can expect many medals this time. Last time we had nine medals out of 12, hope to get more and more gold medals this time," Dharmendra Yadav told ANI.
"We are not overconfident but we also don't want to get underestimated either. In the last CWG, we could not get great results from our female boxers but this year, they are also fully prepared. In the men's team, we are comprised of two medallists from the last edition and also have new members. So, our preparations are going good," he added.
Just before the start of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the Indian boxers were training in Belfast (the capital of Northern Ireland) for the past two weeks.
The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 8.
