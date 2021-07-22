JUST IN
Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Softball matches underway at Fukushima

Brazil vs Germany men's football match will begin at 5 pm IST. Check today's Olympics matches and results here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tokyo Olympics 2020
The Olympic Rings are photographed ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
The United States have registered their second victory in Softball/Baseball at Tokyo Olympics 2021 ahead of opening ceremony on July 23. The men’s football matches will begin today, and the Rio Olympics finalists, Brazil and Germany, will renew their rivalry at Olympics. The Brazil vs Germany men’s football match will begin at 5 pm IST.

 
Olympics 2021: Softball/Baseball matches today
 
Softball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Mexico, Japan, Italy and Australia will battle it out at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium United States defeated Canada 1-0. Mexico vs Japan Softball match is underway at the moment.

Baseball/Softball matches today
Matches Time (IST) Results
USA vs Canada USA won 1-0
Mexico vs Japan Underway TBD
Italy vs Australia 11:30 AM TBD
 
Check Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, India full schedule and live telecast details here

Tokyo Olympics: Men’s football matches today

Men's football matches today
Matches Time (IST) Results
Egypt vs Spain 1:00 PM TBD
Mexico vs France 1:30 PM TBD
New Zealand vs Republic of Korea 1:30 PM TBD
Cote d'lvoire 2:00 PM TBD
Argentina vs Australia 4:00 PM TBD
Japan vs South Africa 4:30 PM TBD
Honduras vs Romania 4:30 PM TBD
Brazil vs Germany 5:00 PM TBD

