- Nifty outlook & two stock ideas by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
- Latest news live: Pegasus cloud over Parliament as monsoon session resumes
- Stocks to watch: HUL, Bajaj Auto, IDFC, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, IB Housing
- Qualified at home, Indian athletes fail to make the cut at Olympics
- Coronavirus live updates: First bird flu death as India battles Covid-19
- Ajit Mishra suggests going short on Bandhan Bank, Escorts; here's why
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty soars 100 pts; HUL, Bajaj Auto to report Q1 results
- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty soars 100 pts; HUL, Bajaj Auto to report Q1 results
- Taliban now controls half of Afghan districts: US Joint Chief of Staff
Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Softball matches underway at Fukushima
Brazil vs Germany men's football match will begin at 5 pm IST. Check today's Olympics matches and results here
Topics
2020 Tokyo olympics | Olympics | France Football Team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Olympic Rings are photographed ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo
Olympics 2021: Softball/Baseball matches today
Softball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Mexico, Japan, Italy and Australia will battle it out at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium United States defeated Canada 1-0. Mexico vs Japan Softball match is underway at the moment.
|Baseball/Softball matches today
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Results
|USA vs Canada
|USA won
|1-0
|Mexico vs Japan
|Underway
|TBD
|Italy vs Australia
|11:30 AM
|TBD
Check Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, India full schedule and live telecast details here
Tokyo Olympics: Men’s football matches today
|Men's football matches today
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Results
|Egypt vs Spain
|1:00 PM
|TBD
|Mexico vs France
|1:30 PM
|TBD
|New Zealand vs Republic of Korea
|1:30 PM
|TBD
|Cote d'lvoire
|2:00 PM
|TBD
|Argentina vs Australia
|4:00 PM
|TBD
|Japan vs South Africa
|4:30 PM
|TBD
|Honduras vs Romania
|4:30 PM
|TBD
|Brazil vs Germany
|5:00 PM
|TBD
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh