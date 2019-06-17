ENG vs AFG Preview, ICC CWC 19: Jason Roy ruled out, Morgan may miss clash

England are at the fourth spot in the points table with 6 points in four matches while Afghanistan is at the bottom without a point in as many matches.
However, England suffered a jolt ahead of the match as opening batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during the team's eight-wicket win over West Indies, has been ruled out of their next two matches, against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, due to hamstring injury.
Roy's exit means James Vince
debut in the World Cup. Vince's entry would also mean Root returns to his regular number three position.
England have won their last two games comprehensively, by margins of 106 runs and eight wickets against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively and face an easy task as they face an even weaker opposition in the tournament. England skipper Eoin Morgan
was also seen struggling in the field against West Indies but it remains to be seen if he will be fit for the match tomorrow.
Gulbadin Naib-led Afghanistan haven't yet been able to play full 50 overs as the batting order collapse in no time after first two-three wickets. The side collapsed against South Africa from 69/2 in the 21st over to 125 all out in the 35th.
There are minimal chances of rain. Seamers will enjoy initial overs while spinners will be the key as the match progresses.
For England, Mooen Ali is expected to make a comeback and James Vince
is likely to det his World Cup debut match. For Afghanistan, Najibullah Zadran and Mujeeb ur Rahman
are likely to make a comeback in the playing 11.
England playing 11:
James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan/ Jos Buttler
(wk), Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett/ Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer
Afghanistan playing 11: Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ali Zadran, Aftab Alam/ Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi/ Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai
ICC World Cup 2019, Match 24: England vs Afghanistan Live streaming details
Date and Day: June 18, 2019, Tuesday.
Place: Old Trafford, Manchester
Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time
The World Cup 2019 England vs Afghanistan match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs Afghanistan match will be available on Hotstar.
England vs Afghanistan Squads
England World Cup squad
: Eoin Morgan
(c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler
(wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Afghanistan World Cup squad: Gulbadin Naib
(c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil