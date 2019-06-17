ENG vs AFG Preview, ICC CWC 19: Jason Roy ruled out, Morgan may miss clash

England are at the fourth spot in the points table with 6 points in four matches while Afghanistan is at the bottom without a point in as many matches.

However, England suffered a jolt ahead of the match as opening batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during the team's eight-wicket win over West Indies, has been ruled out of their next two matches, against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, due to hamstring injury.

Roy's exit means debut in the World Cup. Vince's entry would also mean Root returns to his regular number three position.

England have won their last two games comprehensively, by margins of 106 runs and eight wickets against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively and face an easy task as they face an even weaker opposition in the tournament. England skipper was also seen struggling in the field against West Indies but it remains to be seen if he will be fit for the match tomorrow.

Gulbadin Naib-led Afghanistan haven't yet been able to play full 50 overs as the batting order collapse in no time after first two-three wickets. The side collapsed against South Africa from 69/2 in the 21st over to 125 all out in the 35th.

There are minimal chances of rain. Seamers will enjoy initial overs while spinners will be the key as the match progresses.