CWC 2019, SA vs BAN preview: Tamim Iqbal doubtful in Bangladesh playing 11

In Match 5 of the (CWC), will face a bruised South African side in their World Cup opener on Sunday at The Oval in London. The Proteas were condemned to a 104-run defeat largely due to England's ability to use the conditions better and the combined brilliance of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. While they could do little about the latter, South Africa will have learnt more about using the conditions which only makes Bangladesh's task all the more difficult. Even in that defeat, South Africa showed that they have the resources to justify their tag as one of the favourites behind England, India and Australia. Bangladesh, on the other hand, faced a major blow as Tamim Iqbal's wrist injury leaves him uncertain for his side's opening fixture against South Africa. Considering the long tournament, Bangladesh team management may not include in their playing 11.

Check ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table here



South Africa team news



Quinton de Kock looked good in his knock of 68 and the bowlers performed well enough to make it look like South Africa could win the match at the end of the England innings. Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram fell to Archer, while Hashim Amla was forced to retire hurt due to a bouncer from the 24-year-old. However, the three batsmen have done enough in international cricket to make it foolhardy to discount them on the basis of their performance in that match.

Bangladesh team news



Bangladesh were given an injury scare on Friday when had to leave the nets after being struck by the ball on his left wrist. Tamim averaged 50.71 in seven ODIs played in England and this included scores of 128 and 95 in the first two matches of the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Additionally, they are monitoring the fitness of captain who has a hamstring issue and ace pacer Mustafizur Rahman who has been struggling with his calf. Mahmadullah has been nursing a shoulder injury, while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan suffered a back spasm recently. However, the latter is expected to be fully fit for the game.

Here are the playing 11 prediction of both the team



Bangladesh playing 11: Liton Das, Somya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahim(WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahaman/Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin/Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman,



South Africa playing 11: Hasim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Van der Dussen, Aiden Markram/David Miller, JP Duminy, Adil Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris/Pretorius, Kasigo Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi



ICC World Cup 2019, Macth 4: Live streaming details



Date and Day: June 2, 2019, Sunday.

Place: The Oval Stadium, London



Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time



The World Cup 2019 match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 South Africa vs Bangaldesh match will be available on Hotstar.

Here are the squads of both the teams



Bangladesh world cup squad: (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed



South Africa world cup squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (vc & wk), David Miller, JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

