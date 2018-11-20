ICC panel dismisses Pakistan Cricket Board's Rs 4.47-bn claim against BCCI

The International Cricket Council's dispute panel on Tuesday dismissed Pakistan's compensation claim against India for allegedly failing to honour a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral series.

"PCB case against dismissed by dispute panel," the posted on its official Twitter page.

The Cricket Board (PCB) had demanded Rs 4.47 billion in compensation after alleging that the didn't honour the MoU that required India to play six bilateral series between 2015 to 2023.

The BCCI, on its part, maintained that the alleged MoU was not binding and did not stand as failed to honour a commitment to support the revenue model suggested by India for the

The then constituted a three-member dispute resolution committee to look into the PCB's compensation claim.

The hearing took place at the world body's headquarters here from October 1-3.

Former external affairs minister was among those who were cross-examined during the hearing. According to a senior official, he justified India's refusal to play bilateral cricket with Pakistan, citing security concerns.