ICC T20 WC, AUS vs BAN playing 11, live toss time, Australia semis chances

aims for a much improved batting effort after being hammered in its previous game when Aaron Finch-side takes on the already eliminated Bangladesh in Group 1 match of Super 12 round of ICC T20 World Cup at Dubai International Stadium today.

With four losses in as many games, Bangladesh are out of the tournament but Australia remain very much in the semifinals race after two wins in three games.

Australia vs Bangladesh playing 11



It would be interesting to see whether Australia will persist with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar who replace Mitchell Marsh in the playing 11 against England.

Australia playing 11 (probables): David Warner, (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh playing 11 (probables): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Australia’s semifinal qualification chances



Because of Australia's low NRR, it will be tough for them to catch South Africa if both finish on six points: if Australia wins a game by 60 runs and loses another by one run, the Kangaroos will still need South Africa to lose to England by at least 32 runs to go past them on NRR (assuming the team batting first scores 160 each time).

It will be difficult for Australia to win if there is a three-way tie at eight points. Even if South Africa wins by one run, Australia would have to win by a total of 92 runs in both games to surpass South Africa's NRR. As a result, Australia's best chance is to win its final two games and hope England defeats South Africa.

Know about Australia vs Bangladesh live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:



When will the AUS vs BAN T20 match be played?



The AUS vs BAN match is scheduled to take place on November 4, Thursday.

Where will AUS vs BAN T20 WC match be played?



The venue for the Australia vs Bangladesh T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.

What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between Bangladesh and Australia?



The ICC T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Australia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the AUS vs BAN T20 WC match live toss take place?



The AUS vs BAN live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the AUS vs BAN T20 WC match live in India?



The AUS vs BAN will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the AUS vs BAN match in India?



The live streaming of AUS vs BAN match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain



