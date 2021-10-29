T20 WC, WI vs BAN playing 11, live toss time and head-to head stats

Defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh would be locked in a do-or-die battle today, when they square off in a crucial group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 Sharjah Cricket Ground today. While the West Indies lost to England and South Africa, Bangladesh were defeated by Eoin Morgan and Co. after going down to Sri Lanka.

Both teams need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Talking about the playing 11, West Indies would look to draft straight into its playing 11. Holder, who has been in good form in IPL 2021, has come as a replacement for McCoy. The West Indian team management should also find a place for Roston Chase who can anchor the innings amidst the hard-hitting batters.

West Indies vs Bangladesh playing 11 predictions



West Indies playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons/Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder/Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Bangladesh playing 11 (probables): Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed/Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

West Indies vs Bangladesh head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 12

West Indies won: 6

Bangladesh won: 6

No result: 1

West Indies won: 1

Bangladesh won: 1

Know about West Indies vs Bangladesh match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The WI vs BAN match is scheduled to take place on October 29, Friday.

Where will WI vs BAN T20 WC match be played?



The venue for the West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 match is Sharjah Cricket Ground.

What will be the match timings for today’s T20 WC match between West Indies and Bangladesh?



The ICC T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the WI vs BAN T20 WC match live toss take place?



The WI vs BAN live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the WI vs BAN T20 WC match live in India?



The WI vs BAN will be telecast live on 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the WI vs BAN match in India?



The live streaming of WI vs BAN match will be available on Disney+ app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:





West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas. Bangladesh Squad: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain



