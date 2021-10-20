ICC T20 WC: IND vs AUS warm-up match timings, squads, streaming details

India will play its second warm-up match against Australia today ahead of Super 12 round of T20 World Cup 2021 at ICC Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai. India team management would look to finalise the batting order ahead of marquee clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. The tournament will be Virat Kohli's last as skipper in the format besides being the swan-song for head coach Ravi Shastri.

didn't bat against England and today, the right-hander is expected to get a go against the Australians. The talking point, however, remains all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who didn't look comfortable in his brief stay against England.

Check ICC T20 WC 2021 latest news here



With Pandya not bowling, it remains to be seen whether the Indian think-tank will play him purely as a batter. If Pandya does not bowl, India will also miss the sixth bowling option in case one of the five-strong attack has an off day on the field. Meanwhile Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy are expected to get some match practice as all the three players were not part of India’s previous warm-up game.

Australia, on the other hand, has also made winning start to its preparations for T20 WC campaign with Josh Inglis hitting two fours in the final over to help his side beat New Zealand by three wickets a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Check ICC T20 WC 2021 full schedule here



There was mixed news for Australia in its first warm-up as David Warner's horror run continued after he was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



India squad for T20 World Cup: (c), (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia for T20 World Cup: (C), Ashton Agar, (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner,

Check ICC T20 WC points table here



Know about warm-up match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:



When will the warm-up match be played?



The IND vs AUS warm-up match is scheduled to take place on October 20, Wednesday.

Where will IND vs AUS warm-up match be played?



The venue for the practice match is ICC Cricket Academy ground, Dubai.

What will be the match timings for today’s warm-up match between and



The ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the IND vs AUS practice match live toss take place?



The IND vs AUS live toss between the captains will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs Australia practice match live in India?



The IND vs AUS practice match will be telecast live on 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream IND vs AUS warmup match in India?



The live streaming of IND vs AUS practice match will be available on Disney+ app in four languages.



