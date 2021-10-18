T20 WC: IND vs ENG practice match timings, squads, streaming details

India and England will play their first warm-up match today ahead of Super 12 round of at Dubai. Both the teams would look to find balance in their playing 11s before the Super 12 round begins on October 23. England will play its first Super 12 round match against defending champions West Indies. Meanwhile, Indian cricket team will begin its T20 WC campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

Coming back to today’s warm-up match, Indian team management would look to test the players who are not an automatic selection for the playing 11. It would be interesting to see whether or would get a chance as an opener today. bowling fitness has been a concern for the Indian team management in recent times and Shardul Thakur may get a chance in today’s warm-up game given spearhead is likely to rested ahead of marquee clash against Pakistan.

England, on the other hand, would look to get a team combination right without charismatic all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer. However, still looks a formidable side without the two key players. The return of in the team set-up after a family break would certainly boost English top-order. But the major concern would be the form of captain as he failed to even manouver the strike in recently-concluded Indian Premier League during cruch situations.

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England Squad for T20 WC: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings.

Know about India vs England warm-up match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:



When will the India vs England warm-up match be played?



The IND vs ENG warm-up match is scheduled to take place on October 18, Monday.

Where will IND vs ENG warm-up match be played?



The venue for the India vs England practice match is Dubai.

What will be the match timings for today’s warm-up match between and



The ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and England will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG practice match live toss take place?



The IND vs ENG live toss between the captains will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs England practice match live in India?



The IND vs ENG practice match will be telecast live on 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream IND vs ENG warmup match in India?



The live streaming of IND vs ENG practice match will be available on Disney+ app in four languages.