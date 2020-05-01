ICC Test rankings: India cedes top spot for first time since October 2016

has moved to the top of the Test and T20 International rankings for men while England continue to lead the men's ODI rankings after the annual update carried out on Friday, which eliminates results from 2016-17.

lost the top spot in the to Australia, dropping to third after its stupendous 2016-17 record was eliminated from the annual update as per rules.

India yielded the top spot in Test rankings for the first time since October 2016 but continue to lead the ICC World Test Championship, a league comprising six series played by each of the top nine sides.

India dropped in the ladder largely because the record of 12 Tests victories and just one Test defeat in 2016-17 was removed in the latest chart, the ICC said in a statement.

Virat Kohli's men had won all five series during that period including against Australia and England. On the other hand, Australia had lost to South Africa as well as to India in the same period.

The latest update rates all the matches played since May 2019 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent.

Australia (116) have taken over from India as the top-ranked side in the ICC men's Test team rankings with New Zealand (115) remaining in second place. India are now third with 114 points.

With only two points separating them, this is the second closest the top three teams have been since the Test rankings were launched in 2003. The closest for the top three teams were in January 2016, when India had led Australia and South Africa by a single point.

South Africa slumped to sixth place below Sri Lanka



have suffered the biggest rating fall, which sees them drop below Sri Lanka into sixth place. They had won three series in the period culled, while they have lost eight of their nine Tests since February 2019, playing against Sri Lanka, India and England.

ICC Test Rankings Ranking Team Matches Points Rating 1 Australia 26 3,028 116 2 New Zealand 21 2,406 115 3 India 27 3,085 114 4 England 33 3,466 105 5 Sri Lanka 27 2,454 91 6 South Africa 23 2,076 90 7 Pakistan 16 1,372 86 8 West Indies 18 1,422 79 9 Afghanistan 3 170 57 10 Bangladesh 17 939 55 11 Zimbabwe 8 144 18 12 Ireland 0 0 0

In the ICC men's ODI team rankings, reigning World champions (127) have increased its lead over India from six to eight points. remained in third place, three points behind India as the top ten rankings remain unchanged.

ODI rankings Ranking Team Match Points Rating points 1 England 38 4,820 127 2 India 49 5,819 119 3 New Zealand 32 3,716 116 4 South Africa 31 3,345 108 5 Australia 33 3,518 107 6 Pakistan 32 3,254 102 7 Bangladesh 34 2,989 88 8 Sri Lanka 39 3,297 85 9 West Indies 43 3,285 76 10 Afghanistan 28 1,549 55 11 Ireland 21 1,039 49 12 Netherlands 5 222 44 13 Oman 12 479 40 14 Zimbabwe 24 935 39 15 Scotland 16 419 26 16 Nepal 9 161 18 17 UAE 15 259 17 18 Namibia 9 152 17 19 United States 14 185 13 20 Papua New Guinea 14 0 0

In contrast, the updated ICC Men's T20I team rankings see plenty of changes. Australia (278) top the list for the first time since the T20I rankings were introduced in 2011. Pakistan cricket team, who had overtaken New Zealand to reach top position in January 2018 and then spent 27 months there, are now fourth with 260 points.

England have moved into second position with 268 points while India are up one place to third, just two points behind.

are down from seventh to tenth while Bulgaria are the biggest gainers, up 12 places to 51st in the 84-country list of teams that played the requisite six matches in the past three years.

When the global T20I rankings were launched 12 months ago, there were 80 ranked teams. Since then seven teams have joined the table (Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania and Turkey), while three countries have lost their rankings having played insufficient matches.