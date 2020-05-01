JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC World Test Championship » News

President Kovind, Bhutia, Chhetri mourn footballer Chuni Goswami's demise
Business Standard

ICC Test rankings: India cedes top spot for first time since October 2016

India cricket team lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings to Australia, dropping to third after its stupendous 2016-17 record was eliminated from the annual update as per rules

Topics
Icc Test Rankings   |   Icc Rankings   |   India Cricket Team

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi 

ICC Test rankings: India cedes top spot for first time since October 2016
Australia (116) have taken over from India as the top-ranked side in the ICC men's Test team rankings with New Zealand (115) remaining in second place

Australia cricket team has moved to the top of the Test and T20 International rankings for men while England continue to lead the men's ODI rankings after the annual update carried out on Friday, which eliminates results from 2016-17.

How India lost the top spot in ICC Test rankings

India cricket team lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings to Australia, dropping to third after its stupendous 2016-17 record was eliminated from the annual update as per rules.

India yielded the top spot in Test rankings for the first time since October 2016 but continue to lead the ICC World Test Championship, a league comprising six series played by each of the top nine sides.

Check World Test championship points table here

India dropped in the ladder largely because the record of 12 Tests victories and just one Test defeat in 2016-17 was removed in the latest chart, the ICC said in a statement.

Virat Kohli's men had won all five series during that period including against Australia and England. On the other hand, Australia had lost to South Africa as well as to India in the same period.


The latest update rates all the matches played since May 2019 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent.

Top three team separated by 2 rating points: A rare occurrence

Australia (116) have taken over from India as the top-ranked side in the ICC men's Test team rankings with New Zealand (115) remaining in second place. India are now third with 114 points.

With only two points separating them, this is the second closest the top three teams have been since the Test rankings were launched in 2003. The closest for the top three teams were in January 2016, when India had led Australia and South Africa by a single point.

South Africa slumped to sixth place below Sri Lanka

South Africa cricket team have suffered the biggest rating fall, which sees them drop below Sri Lanka into sixth place. They had won three series in the period culled, while they have lost eight of their nine Tests since February 2019, playing against Sri Lanka, India and England.

ICC Test Rankings
Ranking Team Matches Points Rating
1 Australia 26 3,028 116
2 New Zealand 21 2,406 115
3 India 27 3,085 114
4 England 33 3,466 105
5 Sri Lanka 27 2,454 91
6 South Africa 23 2,076 90
7 Pakistan 16 1,372 86
8 West Indies 18 1,422 79
9 Afghanistan 3 170 57
10 Bangladesh 17 939 55
11 Zimbabwe 8 144 18
12 Ireland 0 0 0

ICC ODI rankings

In the ICC men's ODI team rankings, reigning World champions England cricket team (127) have increased its lead over India from six to eight points. New Zealand cricket team remained in third place, three points behind India as the top ten rankings remain unchanged.

ODI rankings
Ranking Team Match Points Rating points
1 England 38 4,820 127
2 India 49 5,819 119
3 New Zealand 32 3,716 116
4 South Africa 31 3,345 108
5 Australia 33 3,518 107
6 Pakistan 32 3,254 102
7 Bangladesh 34 2,989 88
8 Sri Lanka 39 3,297 85
9 West Indies 43 3,285 76
10 Afghanistan 28 1,549 55
11 Ireland 21 1,039 49
12 Netherlands 5 222 44
13 Oman 12 479 40
14 Zimbabwe 24 935 39
15 Scotland 16 419 26
16 Nepal 9 161 18
17 UAE 15 259 17
18 Namibia 9 152 17
19 United States 14 185 13
20 Papua New Guinea 14 0 0

ICC T20 rankings: Plenty of movement

In contrast, the updated ICC Men's T20I team rankings see plenty of changes. Australia (278) top the list for the first time since the T20I rankings were introduced in 2011. Pakistan cricket team, who had overtaken New Zealand to reach top position in January 2018 and then spent 27 months there, are now fourth with 260 points.

England have moved into second position with 268 points while India are up one place to third, just two points behind.

Afghanistan cricket team are down from seventh to tenth while Bulgaria are the biggest gainers, up 12 places to 51st in the 84-country list of teams that played the requisite six matches in the past three years.

When the global T20I rankings were launched 12 months ago, there were 80 ranked teams. Since then seven teams have joined the table (Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania and Turkey), while three countries have lost their rankings having played insufficient matches.

T20 International ranking
Ranking Team Matches Points Rating points
1 Australia 19 5,285 278
2 England 17 4,564 268
3 India 35 9,319 266
4 Pakistan 21 5,470 260
5 South Africa 17 4,380 258
6 New Zealand 23 5,565 242
7 Sri Lanka 23 5,293 230
8 Bangladesh 20 4,583 229
9 West Indies 24 5,499 229
10 Afghanistan 17 3,882 228
11 Zimbabwe 18 3,442 191
12 Ireland 29 5,513 190
13 UAE 23 4,288 186
14 Scotland 17 3,096 182
15 Nepal 23 4,148 180
16 Papua New Guinea 21 3,769 179
17 Netherlands 26 4,618 178
18 Oman 18 3,169 176
19 Namibia 19 2,980 157
20 Singapore 20 2,835 142
21 Canada 15 1,956 130
22 Qatar 23 2,982 130
23 Hong Kong 23 2,727 119
24 Kenya 12 1,389 116
25 Jersey 21 2,423 115
26 Kuwait 16 1,765 110
27 Italy 10 1,100 110
28 Saudi Arabia 9 965 107
29 Denmark 10 975 98
30 Bermuda 13 1,202 92
31 Uganda 11 985 90
32 Malaysia 29 2,557 88
33 Germany 15 1,304 87
34 United States 11 868 79
35 Ghana 10 773 77
36 Botswana 13 934 72
37 Guernsey 12 854 71
38 Austria 8 553 69
39 Nigeria 16 1,064 67
40 Romania 6 399 67
41 Norway 8 499 62
42 Spain 13 766 59
43 Sweden 3 168 56
44 Tanzania 3 167 56
45 Cayman Islands 8 430 54
46 Argentina 12 610 51
47 Philippines 5 241 48
48 Bahrain 9 424 47
49 Vanuatu 15 704 47
50 Belize 5 209 42
51 Bulgaria 5 203 41
52 Hungary 4 162 41
53 Malawi 12 476 40
54 Czech Republic 12 430 36
55 Fiji 3 105 35
56 Peru 9 294 33
57 Panama 5 162 32
58 Luxembourg 8 258 32
59 Costa Rica 4 126 32
60 Japan 4 126 32
61 Samoa 7 216 31
62 Mexico 11 320 29
63 Belgium 6 170 28
64 Portugal 7 173 25
65 Finland 9 204 23
66 Thailand 14 297 21
67 South Korea 4 78 20
68 Mozambique 12 173 14
69 Brazil 9 123 14
70 Bhutan 7 88 13
71 Sierra Leone 5 61 12
72 Maldives 14 138 10
73 Chile 9 85 9
74 Saint Helena 6 55 9
75 Indonesia 4 19 5
76 Myanmar 6 23 4
77 Lesotho 3 0 0
78 Rwanda 3 0 0
79 Swaziland 3 0 0
80 Turkey 5 0 0
81 China 6 0 0
82 Gambia 6 0 0
83 Gibraltar 7 0 0
84 Malta 8 0 0

First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY