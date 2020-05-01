ICC Test rankings: India cedes top spot for first time since October 2016

-
-
Australia cricket team has moved to the top of the Test and T20 International rankings for men while England continue to lead the men's ODI rankings after the annual update carried out on Friday, which eliminates results from 2016-17.
How India lost the top spot in ICC Test rankings
India cricket team lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings to Australia, dropping to third after its stupendous 2016-17 record was eliminated from the annual update as per rules.
India yielded the top spot in Test rankings for the first time since October 2016 but continue to lead the ICC World Test Championship, a league comprising six series played by each of the top nine sides.
Check World Test championship points table here
India dropped in the ladder largely because the record of 12 Tests victories and just one Test defeat in 2016-17 was removed in the latest chart, the ICC said in a statement.
Virat Kohli's men had won all five series during that period including against Australia and England. On the other hand, Australia had lost to South Africa as well as to India in the same period.
The latest update rates all the matches played since May 2019 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent.
Top three team separated by 2 rating points: A rare occurrence
Australia (116) have taken over from India as the top-ranked side in the ICC men's Test team rankings with New Zealand (115) remaining in second place. India are now third with 114 points.
With only two points separating them, this is the second closest the top three teams have been since the Test rankings were launched in 2003. The closest for the top three teams were in January 2016, when India had led Australia and South Africa by a single point.
South Africa slumped to sixth place below Sri Lanka
South Africa cricket team have suffered the biggest rating fall, which sees them drop below Sri Lanka into sixth place. They had won three series in the period culled, while they have lost eight of their nine Tests since February 2019, playing against Sri Lanka, India and England.
|ICC Test Rankings
|Ranking
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|26
|3,028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|21
|2,406
|115
|3
|India
|27
|3,085
|114
|4
|England
|33
|3,466
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|27
|2,454
|91
|6
|South Africa
|23
|2,076
|90
|7
|Pakistan
|16
|1,372
|86
|8
|West Indies
|18
|1,422
|79
|9
|Afghanistan
|3
|170
|57
|10
|Bangladesh
|17
|939
|55
|11
|Zimbabwe
|8
|144
|18
|12
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
ICC ODI rankings
In the ICC men's ODI team rankings, reigning World champions England cricket team (127) have increased its lead over India from six to eight points. New Zealand cricket team remained in third place, three points behind India as the top ten rankings remain unchanged.
|ODI rankings
|Ranking
|Team
|Match
|Points
|Rating points
|1
|England
|38
|4,820
|127
|2
|India
|49
|5,819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|32
|3,716
|116
|4
|South Africa
|31
|3,345
|108
|5
|Australia
|33
|3,518
|107
|6
|Pakistan
|32
|3,254
|102
|7
|Bangladesh
|34
|2,989
|88
|8
|Sri Lanka
|39
|3,297
|85
|9
|West Indies
|43
|3,285
|76
|10
|Afghanistan
|28
|1,549
|55
|11
|Ireland
|21
|1,039
|49
|12
|Netherlands
|5
|222
|44
|13
|Oman
|12
|479
|40
|14
|Zimbabwe
|24
|935
|39
|15
|Scotland
|16
|419
|26
|16
|Nepal
|9
|161
|18
|17
|UAE
|15
|259
|17
|18
|Namibia
|9
|152
|17
|19
|United States
|14
|185
|13
|20
|Papua New Guinea
|14
|0
|0
ICC T20 rankings: Plenty of movement
In contrast, the updated ICC Men's T20I team rankings see plenty of changes. Australia (278) top the list for the first time since the T20I rankings were introduced in 2011. Pakistan cricket team, who had overtaken New Zealand to reach top position in January 2018 and then spent 27 months there, are now fourth with 260 points.
England have moved into second position with 268 points while India are up one place to third, just two points behind.
Afghanistan cricket team are down from seventh to tenth while Bulgaria are the biggest gainers, up 12 places to 51st in the 84-country list of teams that played the requisite six matches in the past three years.
When the global T20I rankings were launched 12 months ago, there were 80 ranked teams. Since then seven teams have joined the table (Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania and Turkey), while three countries have lost their rankings having played insufficient matches.
|T20 International ranking
|Ranking
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|Rating points
|1
|Australia
|19
|5,285
|278
|2
|England
|17
|4,564
|268
|3
|India
|35
|9,319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|21
|5,470
|260
|5
|South Africa
|17
|4,380
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|23
|5,565
|242
|7
|Sri Lanka
|23
|5,293
|230
|8
|Bangladesh
|20
|4,583
|229
|9
|West Indies
|24
|5,499
|229
|10
|Afghanistan
|17
|3,882
|228
|11
|Zimbabwe
|18
|3,442
|191
|12
|Ireland
|29
|5,513
|190
|13
|UAE
|23
|4,288
|186
|14
|Scotland
|17
|3,096
|182
|15
|Nepal
|23
|4,148
|180
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|21
|3,769
|179
|17
|Netherlands
|26
|4,618
|178
|18
|Oman
|18
|3,169
|176
|19
|Namibia
|19
|2,980
|157
|20
|Singapore
|20
|2,835
|142
|21
|Canada
|15
|1,956
|130
|22
|Qatar
|23
|2,982
|130
|23
|Hong Kong
|23
|2,727
|119
|24
|Kenya
|12
|1,389
|116
|25
|Jersey
|21
|2,423
|115
|26
|Kuwait
|16
|1,765
|110
|27
|Italy
|10
|1,100
|110
|28
|Saudi Arabia
|9
|965
|107
|29
|Denmark
|10
|975
|98
|30
|Bermuda
|13
|1,202
|92
|31
|Uganda
|11
|985
|90
|32
|Malaysia
|29
|2,557
|88
|33
|Germany
|15
|1,304
|87
|34
|United States
|11
|868
|79
|35
|Ghana
|10
|773
|77
|36
|Botswana
|13
|934
|72
|37
|Guernsey
|12
|854
|71
|38
|Austria
|8
|553
|69
|39
|Nigeria
|16
|1,064
|67
|40
|Romania
|6
|399
|67
|41
|Norway
|8
|499
|62
|42
|Spain
|13
|766
|59
|43
|Sweden
|3
|168
|56
|44
|Tanzania
|3
|167
|56
|45
|Cayman Islands
|8
|430
|54
|46
|Argentina
|12
|610
|51
|47
|Philippines
|5
|241
|48
|48
|Bahrain
|9
|424
|47
|49
|Vanuatu
|15
|704
|47
|50
|Belize
|5
|209
|42
|51
|Bulgaria
|5
|203
|41
|52
|Hungary
|4
|162
|41
|53
|Malawi
|12
|476
|40
|54
|Czech Republic
|12
|430
|36
|55
|Fiji
|3
|105
|35
|56
|Peru
|9
|294
|33
|57
|Panama
|5
|162
|32
|58
|Luxembourg
|8
|258
|32
|59
|Costa Rica
|4
|126
|32
|60
|Japan
|4
|126
|32
|61
|Samoa
|7
|216
|31
|62
|Mexico
|11
|320
|29
|63
|Belgium
|6
|170
|28
|64
|Portugal
|7
|173
|25
|65
|Finland
|9
|204
|23
|66
|Thailand
|14
|297
|21
|67
|South Korea
|4
|78
|20
|68
|Mozambique
|12
|173
|14
|69
|Brazil
|9
|123
|14
|70
|Bhutan
|7
|88
|13
|71
|Sierra Leone
|5
|61
|12
|72
|Maldives
|14
|138
|10
|73
|Chile
|9
|85
|9
|74
|Saint Helena
|6
|55
|9
|75
|Indonesia
|4
|19
|5
|76
|Myanmar
|6
|23
|4
|77
|Lesotho
|3
|0
|0
|78
|Rwanda
|3
|0
|0
|79
|Swaziland
|3
|0
|0
|80
|Turkey
|5
|0
|0
|81
|China
|6
|0
|0
|82
|Gambia
|6
|0
|0
|83
|Gibraltar
|7
|0
|0
|84
|Malta
|8
|0
|0