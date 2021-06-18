ICC to partner UNICEF in fundraiser for Covid relief in South Asia

-
ALSO READ
ICC Champions Trophy to return in 2025; ODI WC to have 14 teams from 2027
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
England out of WTC final contention; India move up to top spot in standings
Highest-ever fundraising via IPOs in FY21; FY22 will be tough: Analysts
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
-
The International Cricket Council (ICC), through its 'Cricket for Good initiative', has launched a fundraising campaign to support UNICEF's emergency Covid-19 response in South Asia.
The campaign was launched ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final being played between India and New Zealand in Southampton from Friday.
The world cricket governing body said in a statement that, "ICC's support to UNICEF at this critical time will harness the power and reach of cricket, one of the world's most popular sports, to safeguard the lives and futures of children.
"As part of the campaign, ICC will leverage its audience base on its digital channels to contribute to UNICEF. ICC with UNICEF shall display joint appeals on its digital platforms, LED perimeter boards and replay screens at the venue, for its broadcast audiences to donate directly to UNICEF's donation platform."
In-game commentary will also reach out to audiences for their support.
Acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, "By partnering with UNICEF to support their Covid-19 relief work, we can use the global platform provided by the inaugural World Test Championship Final to raise urgent funds that can make a real difference. We appeal to cricket fans around the world to come together to show their support for the work of UNICEF at such a difficult time and donate to such a worthwhile cause."
In addition, ICC along with Tech Mahindra, the merchandise partner for the WTC Final, have launched a Covid-19 relief range and 10 per cent of the proceeds will go to UNICEF's relief work in South Asia.
--IANS
akm/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor