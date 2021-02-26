England out of WTC final contention; India move up to top spot in standings

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG: Reverse swing to not play a part in 3rd Test, says Anderson
IND vs ENG: WTC finals too far ahead, focusing on 'process', says Rohit
India vs England 1st Test: Visitors will look to attack on the final day
Thing about being a Test batsman is that you handle all conditions: Stokes
Need to be extra cautious while batting during twilight phase: Rohit Sharma
-
India knocked England out of contention from the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in June with their 10-wicket triumph in the day-night third Test here which propelled the hosts to the top of the standings.
India now have to either win or draw the final game here starting March 4 to claim the right to take on New Zealand at the Lord's. The Black Caps have already qualified and are placed second in the latest list.
"England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points," the ICC stated.
"England are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test against India in Ahmedabad," it added.
England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series, needed to win the four-match series 3-1 to play the June 18-22 final.
New Zealand are assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points.
If India lose the final Test then Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points, will sneak in to make the final.
Before the thumping win here inside two days, India were second in the table.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor