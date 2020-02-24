ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to field

In India's second match of ICC Women’s World Cup, captain Salma Khatun won the toss and elected to bowl first at WACA, Perth, on Monday. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav's magical spell helped India beat Australia cricket team by 17 runs in the tournament opener on Friday but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Here is the playing 11 of both the sides:



India playing 11: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad



Bangladesh playing 11: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter



ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: When and where to watch women's match live



Date: February 24, 2020 (Monday)



Time: 4:30 pm (IST)



Toss Timing: 4:00 pm IST



Venue: WACA cricket Stadium, Perth



match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Here are the squads of both the teams



India women’s team squad: (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh women’s team squad: Salma Khatun (capt.), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.