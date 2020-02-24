JUST IN
ICC Women's T20 WC: India must avoid complacency vs Bangladesh, says Veda
Business Standard

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh wins toss, opts to field

India vs Bangladesh women's world cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary. Check playing 11 and toss updates here

BS Web Team 

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India cricket team, India vs Australia
ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Photo: AP | PTI

In India's second match of ICC Women’s World Cup, Bangladesh cricket team captain Salma Khatun won the toss and elected to bowl first at WACA, Perth, on Monday. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav's magical spell helped India beat Australia cricket team by 17 runs in the tournament opener on Friday but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can't afford to take Bangladesh lightly as their eastern neighbours had beaten them twice in the 2018 T20 Asia Cup.

Here is the playing 11 of both the sides:

India playing 11: Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh playing 11: Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Panna Ghosh, Nahida Akter

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh women's match live

Date: February 24, 2020 (Monday)

Time: 4:30 pm (IST)

Toss Timing: 4:00 pm IST

Venue: WACA cricket Stadium, Perth

India vs Bangladesh match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Here are the squads of both the teams

India women’s team squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Bangladesh women’s team squad: Salma Khatun (capt.), Rumana Ahmed, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (wk), Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana.
First Published: Mon, February 24 2020. 16:00 IST

