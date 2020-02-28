JUST IN
In Bengaluru, amateur women footballers dole out lessons in life and sport

Sisters in Sweat is all about women building each other up, echo members of the community

Nikita Puri 

Every Thursday evening, after the grounds of the Bangalore Football Stadium are lit up, a group of women from different walks of life gathers together. They do stretches and some side shuffling. They run backwards and then laterally.

All these drills are part of their warm-up routine, after which they launch into a game of football. The whole event takes about an hour and a half. Many of these women are mothers and their young children run around the group before the game starts, playing and petting the indie dogs watching patiently. “It’s fabulous to be in the middle of ...

First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 22:14 IST

