In pictures: England and Australia clash in Cricket World Cup

Ben Stokes playing against Australia during the Cricket World Cup match
England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell caught behind
Australia's Jason Behrendorff celebrates after taking the wicket of England's James Vince clean bowled
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of England's captain Eoin Morgan
Australia's Mitchell Starc turns and give a thumbs up towards the dressing room after taking the wicket of England's captain Eoin Morgan
Australia's Jason Behrendorff, left, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow
Mitchell Starc celebrate after the wicket of Joe Root at Lord's cricket ground in London
England celebrate the wicket of Glenn Maxwell in match against Australia
David Warner while playing a short in match against England
Chris Woakes appeal for LBW as David Warner looks on