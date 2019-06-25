JUST IN
Brian Lara hospitalised in Mumbai after he complains of discomfort
In pictures: England and Australia clash in Cricket World Cup

The Eoin Morgan-led England cricket team will look for resurgence as they face a tough challenge in Australia cricket team in the 32nd match of ICC World Cup 2019 at Lord's in London on Tuesday

Ben Stokes playing against Australia during the Cricket World Cup match

Ben Stokes playing against Australia during the Cricket World Cup match
England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell caught behind

England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell caught behind
Australia's Jason Behrendorff celebrates after taking the wicket of England's James Vince clean bowled

Australia's Jason Behrendorff celebrates after taking the wicket of England's James Vince clean bowled
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of England's captain Eoin Morgan

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates taking the wicket of England's captain Eoin Morgan
Australia's Mitchell Starc turns and give a thumbs up towards the dressing room after taking the wicket of England's captain Eoin Morgan

Australia's Mitchell Starc turns and give a thumbs up towards the dressing room after taking the wicket of England's captain Eoin Morgan
Australia's Jason Behrendorff, left, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow

Australia's Jason Behrendorff, left, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow
Mitchell Starc celebrate after the wicket of Joe Root at Lord's cricket ground in London

Mitchell Starc celebrate after the wicket of Joe Root at Lord's cricket ground in London
England celebrate the wicket of Glenn Maxwell in match against Australia

England celebrate the wicket of Glenn Maxwell in match against Australia
David Warner while playing a short in match against England

David Warner while playing a short in match against England
Chris Woakes appeal for LBW as David Warner looks on

Chris Woakes appeal for LBW as David Warner looks on
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 20:51 IST

