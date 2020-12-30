IND vs AUS: No stress, Smith and Labuschagne will find a way, says Cummins

Australia pace spearhead on Wednesday revealed South Africa batsman AB de Villiers is the toughest batsman he has bowled to in the longest format of the game.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Cummins said de Villiers' ability to switch gears makes him a class above and is probably the toughest batsman the pacer has ever bowled to.

"I think I have to say, AB de Villiers, probably my toughest, or toughest batter I have bowled to. Especially if I think of the 2018 Test series," Cummins said in a virtual press conference.

"He is just class above like at any time he could switch in the T20 mode and could probably make 100 in five overs. So I'll name him," he added.

Australia toured South Africa in 2018 and the visitors started the series on a high -- winning the warm-up match and the first Test. The Proteas though made a stunning comeback and clinched the four-match Test series 3-1. If Cummins stole the show for Australia with the ball, it was de Villiers who played a key role in the series win for the Proteas.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday named the Test Team of the Decade. The team included some notable names like Alistair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara.

Asked whether he was surprised to not see de Villiers in the Test Team of the Decade, Cummins replied," To be honest I didn't follow it too closely so I have no idea."

Australia batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and have not performed up to the mark in the ongoing Test series. Smith's form has come under the scanner after his recent outing with bat and his struggle against India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is evident. But Cummins feels the batsmen will surely find their way in the upcoming Test.

"For guys like that (Smith and Marnus Labuschagne), they don't need to look too far backward. Marnus churned them out and dominated the last summer and Steve, it was just a month ago that he scored two back-to-back hundreds in the one-dayers off 70 balls or so, so yeah! no stress, I'm sure they'll find a way," said Cummins.

India leveled the four-match series on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the win also ensured the visitors moved a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. The third Test between both teams will begin on January 7.

