Check AUS vs IND 3rd ODI head to head, playing 11, Canberra weather details

The Indian cricket team would look to escape a consecutive One Day International (ODI) series whitewash, when the Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the third and final ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. Australia defeated India comprehensively in the first two matches of the three-match series and took an unassailable 2-0 lead. India should make some changes in its playing 11, especially the bowling department.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal were too expensive in the previous two matches and are likely to be rested in the third ODI ahead of the T20 International series, starting December 4.India vs Australia 3rd ODI playing 11 probables
Saini may be replaced by Natarajan or Shardul Thakur in the India playing 11, while Kuldeep Yadav would be an ideal replacement for Chahal. However, Shardul may be favoured over Natarajan given the former’s better batting skills as a
tail-ender.
Three mistakes Kohli made as a captain
Australia, on the other hand, suffered another setback this summer, when David Warner was ruled out of white-ball series due to injury. The management has also decided to rest Pat Cummins to manage the workload and he will now return during the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
India tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia tentative playing 11: Aaron Finch, Mathew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Moses Henriques, Daniel Sams/Andrew Tye, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
IND vs AUS 2020-21 full schedule
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Canberra weather report
Canberra received moderate rainfall today, but according to accuweather, there is no chance of rain on Wednesday (matchday). The temperature will hover around 20 degree Celsius during the course of the game.
AUS vs IND 3rd ODI: Canberra pitch report
After a run-fest at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Canberra pitch may favour both batsmen and bowlers. However, the Manuka Oval pitch will be true for stroke play after the batsman gets settled at the crease.
The India vs Australia series is a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Indian squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan
Australian squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), D'arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper).
