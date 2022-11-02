JUST IN
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Mahmud redeems himself, gets Rohit out

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score and Updates: The Indian team would be looking to avoid any last-minute scares and therefore a victory here becomes paramount

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs Bangladesh | Rohit Sharma

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

India vs Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2022. Photo: @BCBtigers
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup LIVE Score

The Indian team, after facing a loss against South Africa, would be pumped to get back to winning ways at Virat Kohli’s favourite ground Adelaide Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side would be up against Bangladesh, who have won two out of their three games and who themselves would be looking to cause an upset or two.

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Toss

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to field first against Indi skipper Rohit Sharm at Adelaide Oval. 

IND vs BAN Live Scorecard

India Batting Bangladesh Bowling
Runs- 30 Overs- 05
Current Batters Wicket-01
   
KL Rahul Current Bowler
Virat Kohli Taskin Ahmed


Also Read: IND vs BAN Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India

Changes in Playing 11 of India and Bangladesh

India have decided to make one change as they played Deepak Hooda in place of Axar Patel as predicted. Bangladesh on the other hand have played Shoriful Islam in place of Soumya Sarkar. India were not fazed by Bangladesh fielding first as they were anyways looking to bat first. 

India playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh playing 11

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Shakib al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

India vs Bangladesh Live Score and Updates: Catch all the action from India’s battle against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval

