IND vs ENG 5th Test playing 11, live toss time, Manchester weather forecast

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 5th T20 playing 11: Natarajan replaces Rahul in India playing 11
IND vs ENG 5th T20 highlights: India wins by 36 runs, clinches series 3-2
India vs England 5th T20 toss result, final playing 11, free live telecast
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
-
Indian cricket team would look to win a Test series in England after 14 years, when Virat Kohli will lead his troops in the fifth and final Test, starting September 10, the Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and even a draw at Manchester would help the team India to seal the series. The weather prediction for Manchester Test would also bring smiles in the Indian camp as there is forecast of rain during the first two days. However, just like the previous four Tests, India’s playing 11 for the 5th Test is set to evoke curiosity as vice- captain Ajinkya Rahane’s poor form continue to bother the middle order.
India vs England 5th Test playing 11 prediction
The India vice-captain has had six failures in his last seven innings and the team management may drop Rahane for the fifth Test. If Indian team management decides to drop Rahane, Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari might get a spot in India playing 11. There is also a chance that Virat Kohli might rest Jasprit Bumrah who bowled 151 overs already in the past one month, including 22 intense overs on the fourth and fifth day of the Oval Test, which India won by 157 runs. Mohammed Shami, who is declared fit, would be an ideal replacement if Bumrah gets a well-deserved break.
India playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane/Hanuma Vihari/Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
England, on the other hand, is likely to make two changes in its playing 11. With the return of vice-captain Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope has to make way for him while Mark Wood might replace Craig Overton in the bowling department.
England playing 11 (Probable): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Manchester Weather forecast
The forecast for the 5th Test is not encouraging as there are chances of rainfall in first two days of the match.
Know about India vs England 5th Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the 5th India vs England Test be played?
The IND vs ENG 5th Test will begin on September 10, Friday.
Where will IND vs ENG 5th Test will be played?
The venue for the fifth England vs India Test is The Old Trafford, Manchester.
What will be the match timings for the fifth Test match between India and England?
The fifth test match between the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the IND vs ENG 5th Test live toss take place?
The India vs England live toss for the 5th test between the Virat Kohli and Joe Root will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
The England vs India 5th will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the India vs England 5th Test in India?
The live streaming of India vs England 5th Test will be available on Sony LIV app in four languages.
How to watch India vs England 5th Test for free in India?
You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.
Squads of both the teams:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur
England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor