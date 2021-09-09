IND vs ENG 5th Test playing 11, live toss time, Manchester weather forecast

Indian cricket team would look to win a Test series in England after 14 years, when will lead his troops in the fifth and final Test, starting September 10, the Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and even a draw at Manchester would help the team India to seal the series. The weather prediction for Manchester Test would also bring smiles in the Indian camp as there is forecast of rain during the first two days. However, just like the previous four Tests, India’s playing 11 for the 5th Test is set to evoke curiosity as vice- captain Ajinkya Rahane’s poor form continue to bother the middle order.

5th Test playing 11 prediction



The India vice-captain has had six failures in his last seven innings and the team management may drop Rahane for the fifth Test. If Indian team management decides to drop Rahane, or might get a spot in India playing 11. There is also a chance that might rest who bowled 151 overs already in the past one month, including 22 intense overs on the fourth and fifth day of the Oval Test, which India won by 157 runs. Mohammed Shami, who is declared fit, would be an ideal replacement if Bumrah gets a well-deserved break.

India playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane/Hanuma Vihari/Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

England, on the other hand, is likely to make two changes in its playing 11. With the return of vice-captain Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope has to make way for him while Mark Wood might replace Craig Overton in the bowling department.

England playing 11 (Probable): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson,

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Manchester Weather forecast



The forecast for the 5th Test is not encouraging as there are chances of rainfall in first two days of the match.

Know about 5th Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:



When will the 5th Test be played?



The IND vs ENG 5th Test will begin on September 10, Friday.

Where will IND vs ENG 5th Test will be played?



The venue for the fifth England vs India Test is The Old Trafford, Manchester.

What will be the match timings for the fifth Test match between India and England?



The fifth test match between the Indian cricket team and the will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 5th Test live toss take place?



The India vs England live toss for the 5th test between the and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?



The England vs India 5th will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the India vs England 5th Test in India?



The live streaming of India vs England 5th Test will be available on Sony LIV app in four languages.

How to watch India vs England 5th Test for free in India?



You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.