IND vs ENG: Team India's junior physio tests Covid positive in Manchester

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 5th T20 highlights: India wins by 36 runs, clinches series 3-2
IND vs ENG 5th T20 playing 11: Natarajan replaces Rahul in India playing 11
India vs England 5th T20 toss result, final playing 11, free live telecast
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
-
India cricket team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to cancel its practice session ahead of the fifth Test against England beginning here on Friday.
A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI, casting a fresh shadow on the final Test.
Parmar testing positive also leaves the team without a physio with the main physio Nitin Patel already in isolation after head coach Ravi Shastri contracted the virus during the Oval Test.
It is learnt that the BCCI has asked England and Wales Cricket Board to spare a physio.
"The results of the RT-PCR tests are expected later in the day depending on which the fate of the game will be decided," said a BCCI source.
The players have been told to remain in their respective rooms as RT-PCR testing is being carried out.
Besides Shastri and Patel, fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Bharat Arun are also isolating in London. Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on day five.
All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated.
Shastri is likely to have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed. Arun, Patel and Sridhar attended that function in person.
India lead the five-match series 2-1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor