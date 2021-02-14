JUST IN
IND vs ENG live score 2nd Test Day 2: All eyes on Rishabh Pant today

India will resume from 300-6 on Day 2 with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel at the crease. Check India vs England live cricket score and match updates here

Rishabh Pant | Axar Patel | India vs England

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Joe Root, India vs England 2nd Test
India vs England 2nd Test. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
On Day 2 of India vs England 2nd Test, England would look to wrap up India’s first innings early at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, today. India, on the other hand, would hope that Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel put up at least a 50-run partnership to help hosts cross 350-run mark in the first innings.
 
India will resume from 300-6 on Day 2 with Pant and Patel at the crease.
 
2nd Test Day 2: India vs England live scorecard

 
 
ICC World Test Championship (WTC)

India needs to win second Test against England to keep its hopes alive for ICC WTC final qualification. England is at the top of the ICC WTC points table while India slipped to 4th spot after losing the first Test of four-match series by 227 runs.  

India vs England live toss time and streaming details
 
The IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 proceedings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP and website.
 
