IND vs ENG live score 2nd Test Day 2: All eyes on Rishabh Pant today
India will resume from 300-6 on Day 2 with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel at the crease. Check India vs England live cricket score and match updates here
Topics
Rishabh Pant | Axar Patel | India vs England
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India vs England 2nd Test. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
India will resume from 300-6 on Day 2 with Pant and Patel at the crease.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
2nd Test Day 2: India vs England live scorecard
ICC World Test Championship (WTC)
India needs to win second Test against England to keep its hopes alive for ICC WTC final qualification. England is at the top of the ICC WTC points table while India slipped to 4th spot after losing the first Test of four-match series by 227 runs.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
India vs England live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 proceedings will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP and website.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More