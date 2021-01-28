JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India England Series » News

ISL 7: Unlucky Kerala share spoils with Jamshedpur, play out 0-0 draw
Business Standard

IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head

India and England have faced each other in 9 Test matches at 'Chepauk', with the hosts registering five wins and England winning three matches. Check India vs England 2021 full schedule here

Topics
India vs England | ICC World Test Championship | Coronavirus Tests

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

(L-R) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood. File Photo: @England cricket
(L-R) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns -- who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka -- arrived in Chennai on Sunday. File Photo: @England cricket

The Indian and English players started their 5-day quarantine period from January 27 as India gets ready to hold its first international cricket tournament since the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. The players will be in quarantine for seven days, leaving three days for them to practice ahead of the start of the first Test, starting February 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
 
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns -- who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka -- arrived in Chennai on Sunday.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
 
In which hotel Indian and English players are in quarantine?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked The Leela Palace in Chennai for the two teams and they will not be allowed to step out of their rooms during the seven-day quarantine period. All the players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over three days.
 
The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5-9 and February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad (Motera) for the last two Tests (February 24-28 and March 4-8).

England tour of India 2021 


India vs England 2021 schedule


 IND vs ENG full Test schedule
 
India vs England 2021 Test series schedule
Match details Date Time  (IST) Venue
1st Test Feb 5-9 9:30 AM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
2nd Test Feb 13-17 9:30 AM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
3rd Test Feb 24-28 2:30 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
4th Test Mar 4-8 9:30 AM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
 
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here


IND vs ENG full T20I schedule
 

India vs England 2021 T20I series schedule
Match details Date Time  (IST) Venue
1st T20I 12-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
2nd T20I 14-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
3rd T20I 16-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
4th T20I 18-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
5th T20I 20-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad


IND vs ENG full ODI schedule


India vs England 2021 ODI series schedule
Match details Date Time  (IST) Venue
1st ODI 23-Mar 2:30 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
2nd ODI 26-Mar 2:30 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
3rd ODI 28-Mar 9:30 AM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
 

ICC CWC ODI Super League points table


India vs England venues for Test matches


MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
 
The first two Test matches of IND vs ENG Test series will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai.
 
IND vs ENG head to head at Chepauk
 
India and England have faced each other in 9 Test matches at 'Chepauk', with the hosts registering five wins and England winning three matches. The Test match in 1982 ended in a draw.
 
India Test record at Chepauk Stadium
 
Overall, India have played 32 Test matches against all comers at Chepauk, registering 14 wins, losing 6 matches, drawing 11. One match ended in a tie, in 1986 against Australia. 

India vs England Tests live streaming


The live telecast of the India vs England Test series will be available on Star Sports Network as it is an official broadcaster of BCCI in India. Meanwhile, the live streaming of IND vs ENG series will be available on Disney+Hotstar.
 

India vs England squad 


India squad for Chennai Test: Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel,
 
Standby: KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanya Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar
 
Net bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar
 
England squad for Chennai Test: Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

ICC World Test Championship (WTC)


The four-match India vs England Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship. India is at the top of the ICC WTC points table. The top two teams on ICC WTC points table will play the final, starting June 18, 2021, at Lord's cricket ground. 

ICC World Test championship points table

Rank Team PCT Points Series Played Matches Played Won Lost Drawn
1 India 71.70% 430 5 13 9 3 1
2 New Zealand 70.00% 420 5 11 7 4 0
3 Australia 69.20% 332 4 14 8 4 2
4 England 68.70% 412 5 17 10 4 3
5 South Africa 40.00% 144 3 9 3 6 0
6 Pakistan 30.70% 166 4.5 10 2 5 3
7 Sri Lanka 16.70% 80 4 8 1 6 1
8 West Indies 11.10% 40 3 7 1 6 0
9 Bangladesh 0.00% 0 1.5 3 0 3 0

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 28 2021. 13:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY