IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head

The Indian and English players started their 5-day quarantine period from January 27 as India gets ready to hold its first international cricket tournament since the (Covid-19) outbreak. The players will be in quarantine for seven days, leaving three days for them to practice ahead of the start of the first Test, starting February 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns -- who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka -- arrived in Chennai on Sunday. Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here In which hotel Indian and English players are in quarantine? The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked The Leela Palace in Chennai for the two teams and they will not be allowed to step out of their rooms during the seven-day quarantine period. All the players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over three days. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5-9 and February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad (Motera) for the last two Tests (February 24-28 and March 4-8). England tour of India 2021

