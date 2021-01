IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head

The Indian and English players started their 5-day quarantine period from January 27 as India gets ready to hold its first international cricket tournament since the (Covid-19) outbreak. The players will be in quarantine for seven days, leaving three days for them to practice ahead of the start of the first Test, starting February 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.



Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns -- who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka -- arrived in Chennai on Sunday.



In which hotel Indian and English players are in quarantine?



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked The Leela Palace in Chennai for the two teams and they will not be allowed to step out of their rooms during the seven-day quarantine period. All the players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over three days.



The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5-9 and February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad (Motera) for the last two Tests (February 24-28 and March 4-8).



2021 Test series schedule Match details Date Time (IST) Venue 1st Test Feb 5-9 9:30 AM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2nd Test Feb 13-17 9:30 AM MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3rd Test Feb 24-28 2:30 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 4th Test Mar 4-8 9:30 AM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad



2021 T20I series schedule Match details Date Time (IST) Venue 1st T20I 12-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 2nd T20I 14-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 3rd T20I 16-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 4th T20I 18-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad 5th T20I 20-Mar 6:00 PM Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad



India vs England 2021 ODI series schedule Match details Date Time (IST) Venue 1st ODI 23-Mar 2:30 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 2nd ODI 26-Mar 2:30 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 3rd ODI 28-Mar 9:30 AM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune





MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Rank Team PCT Points Series Played Matches Played Won Lost Drawn 1 India 71.70% 430 5 13 9 3 1 2 New Zealand 70.00% 420 5 11 7 4 0 3 Australia 69.20% 332 4 14 8 4 2 4 England 68.70% 412 5 17 10 4 3 5 South Africa 40.00% 144 3 9 3 6 0 6 Pakistan 30.70% 166 4.5 10 2 5 3 7 Sri Lanka 16.70% 80 4 8 1 6 1 8 West Indies 11.10% 40 3 7 1 6 0 9 Bangladesh 0.00% 0 1.5 3 0 3 0

The first two Test matches of IND vs ENG Test series will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai.India and England have faced each other in 9 Test matches at 'Chepauk', with the hosts registering five wins and England winning three matches. The Test match in 1982 ended in a draw.Overall, India have played 32 Test matches against all comers at Chepauk, registering 14 wins, losing 6 matches, drawing 11. One match ended in a tie, in 1986 against Australia.The live telecast of the India vs England Test series will be available on Star Sports Network as it is an official broadcaster of BCCI in India. Meanwhile, the live streaming of IND vs ENG series will be available on Disney+Hotstar.(captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel,KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanya Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul ChaharAnkit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, Saurabh KumarJoe Root, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.The four-match India vs England Test series is part of India is at the top of the ICC WTC points table. The top two teams on ICC WTC points table will play the final, starting June 18, 2021, at Lord's cricket ground.