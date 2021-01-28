IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head

-
ALSO READ
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets
England vs Ireland 3rd ODI playing 11, live telecast, toss timing details
England vs Pakistan 1st Test playing 11, live streaming, match timing
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
Pak vs Eng 1st test highlights: Woakes's batting heroics powers Eng to win
-
The Indian and English players started their 5-day quarantine period from January 27 as India gets ready to hold its first international cricket tournament since the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. The players will be in quarantine for seven days, leaving three days for them to practice ahead of the start of the first Test, starting February 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns -- who were not part of the England Test squad in Sri Lanka -- arrived in Chennai on Sunday.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
In which hotel Indian and English players are in quarantine?
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has booked The Leela Palace in Chennai for the two teams and they will not be allowed to step out of their rooms during the seven-day quarantine period. All the players will be tested for Covid-19 thrice over three days.
The first two Tests will be played in Chennai from February 5-9 and February 13-17, before the action shifts to Ahmedabad (Motera) for the last two Tests (February 24-28 and March 4-8).
England tour of India 2021
India vs England 2021 schedule
IND vs ENG full Test schedule
|India vs England 2021 Test series schedule
|Match details
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st Test
|Feb 5-9
|9:30 AM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|2nd Test
|Feb 13-17
|9:30 AM
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|3rd Test
|Feb 24-28
|2:30 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|4th Test
|Mar 4-8
|9:30 AM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
IND vs ENG full T20I schedule
|India vs England 2021 T20I series schedule
|Match details
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st T20I
|12-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2nd T20I
|14-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|3rd T20I
|16-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|4th T20I
|18-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
|5th T20I
|20-Mar
|6:00 PM
|Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad
IND vs ENG full ODI schedule
|India vs England 2021 ODI series schedule
|Match details
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st ODI
|23-Mar
|2:30 PM
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|2nd ODI
|26-Mar
|2:30 PM
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|3rd ODI
|28-Mar
|9:30 AM
|
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
ICC CWC ODI Super League points table
India vs England venues for Test matches
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
The first two Test matches of IND vs ENG Test series will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai.
IND vs ENG head to head at Chepauk
India and England have faced each other in 9 Test matches at 'Chepauk', with the hosts registering five wins and England winning three matches. The Test match in 1982 ended in a draw.
India Test record at Chepauk Stadium
Overall, India have played 32 Test matches against all comers at Chepauk, registering 14 wins, losing 6 matches, drawing 11. One match ended in a tie, in 1986 against Australia.
India vs England Tests live streaming
The live telecast of the India vs England Test series will be available on Star Sports Network as it is an official broadcaster of BCCI in India. Meanwhile, the live streaming of IND vs ENG series will be available on Disney+Hotstar.
India vs England squad
India squad for Chennai Test: Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel,
Standby: KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Abhimanya Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar
Net bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, K Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar
England squad for Chennai Test: Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.
ICC World Test Championship (WTC)
The four-match India vs England Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship. India is at the top of the ICC WTC points table. The top two teams on ICC WTC points table will play the final, starting June 18, 2021, at Lord's cricket ground.
ICC World Test championship points table
|Rank
|Team
|PCT
|Points
|Series Played
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|1
|India
|71.70%
|430
|5
|13
|9
|3
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|70.00%
|420
|5
|11
|7
|4
|0
|3
|Australia
|69.20%
|332
|4
|14
|8
|4
|2
|4
|England
|68.70%
|412
|5
|17
|10
|4
|3
|5
|South Africa
|40.00%
|144
|3
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|Pakistan
|30.70%
|166
|4.5
|10
|2
|5
|3
|7
|Sri Lanka
|16.70%
|80
|4
|8
|1
|6
|1
|8
|West Indies
|11.10%
|40
|3
|7
|1
|6
|0
|9
|Bangladesh
|0.00%
|0
|1.5
|3
|0
|3
|0
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor