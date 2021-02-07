India vs England: Ticket sales for second Test in Chennai from Monday

-
ALSO READ
Paytm refutes report suggesting China's Ant Group considering stake sale
Paytm Money aims to onboard over one million investors this fiscal
Paytm FY20 revenue rises to Rs 3,629 crore on increased transactions
SIP investments up 143%, monthly registration doubled in FY20: Paytm Money
Paytm Money to offer investments in IPO, aims for 8-10% market share
-
The MA Chidamabaram Stadium's three stands -- I, J and K -- will be thrown open to spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012 when it hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.
The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019.
An exception was made when the stands were opened for an ODI between India and Pakistan in 2012.
Tickets for the second Test, to be played here from February 13 to 17, will go on sale from February 8, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Secretary R S Ramasaamy said on Sunday.
Around 15,000 tickets will be sold and they will be available online only, he said.
A TNCA press release said tickets for general public will be sold only through www.paytm.com & www.insider.in, Paytm App and Paytm Insider App from Monday 10 am.
"There would be no Counter/Box Office sales," TNCA release added.
The daily tickets are priced from Rs 100 onwards. Tickets are also available for Rs 150 and Rs 200, the release said.
Redemption of online tickets will be from 10 AM on February 11 at the stadium, the release said, adding wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visit for redemption of tickets.
The TNCA staff is involved in cleaning work of the stands, Ramasaamy said, adding they will be ready before the second Test.
The ongoing opening Test, the first international game in India since the COVID-19 outbreak, is being played here behind closed doors.
The media, which was barred entry for the series opening Test, would be allowed to cover the second.
The three stands have a maximum capacity of 12,000 and each of the three stands have a capacity of 4,000 seats apiece.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor