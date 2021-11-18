Ind vs NZ: Sourav Ganguly to ring Eden Bell to commence third T20

-
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly will be ringing the Eden Bell at the Eden Garen stadium in Kolkata to commence the third T20I game between India and New Zealand on Sunday.
Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit Sharma (48) starred with the bat as India chased down 165 to defeat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.
India and New Zealand will be squaring off with each other in the second T20I of the three-match series in Ranchi on Friday and in Kolkata for the third clash on Sunday.
Coming to the first match, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman played knocks of 70 and 63 respectively as New Zealand posted a total of 164/6. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with two wickets each.
With this win, India gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second game set to be played on Friday.
