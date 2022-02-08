IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Playing 11, team combinations & players to watch out

West Indies, who were routed out in the first ODI of the three-match series against India, will face the hosts in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team would look to make a comeback and keep the series alive going into the third match on February 11 at the same venue.

Thus to make sure that they are headed on the right footing, the team might implement some changes in the playing XI. On the other hand, India, who were almost perfect in all departments, especially bowling would want to continue in the same spirit and look to seal the series by winning the second game itself.

The Indian team is also boosted by the inclusion of KL Rahul who has made a comeback after missing the first ODI due to familial engagements. Thus it is problem of plenty for the Indian team as to accommodate him, they would have to make changes to the playing 11.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: India Predicted Playing 11

The Indian team is most likely to with the same playing 11 even as it has got the services of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini to choose from. At max, Rahul can be drafted in place of either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan as Deepak Hooda is being looked into as the sixth bowling option.

Predicted Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav/KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna,

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: West Indies Predicted Playing 11

The West Indies team could look to draft in Romario Shepherd in place of Kemar Roach and Hayden Walsh Junior in place of Fabian Allen as the latter could spin the bowl way more than Allen.

Also, given the fact that Akeal Hosein is already a left-arm spinner, adding a leggie in Walsh Jr would give more variety to the attack than having just another orthodox left-arm spinner. Shepherd can play in place of Kemar Roach who looked out of place for the most part of his spell in the first ODI.

Predicted Playing 11

Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI: Key Players to watch out for India

Virat Kohli

The Indian stalwart has been looking for runs and to be specific, a century and his attacking attitude in the first game suggests that he will be going for it in this game as well. The 32-year-old former India captain will be itching to get another go in this game.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The leg spinner showed in the first ODI how wily he can be on pitches that support spin. The variation in pace was brilliant from the right arm bowler and his googly had no answers from the Windies batters either.

Rohit Sharma

To quote commentator Murali Kartik, “It didn’t seem like Rohit hadn’t played competitive cricket in two months.” He was on fire, playing those iconic pull shots and straight drives.

IND vs WI: Key Players to watch out for West Indies

Jason Holder

The all-rounder exemplified his role as he took the team from 79-7 to 176 eventually almost single-handedly. His innings of 55 off 71 balls was the right balance of attack and defence and if some batter were to stick with him, he might have helped his team to get to a competitive score as well and in this game, he would look to do the same.

Kieron Pollard

The West Indian skipper went out for a first-ball duck in the first game playing a very disappointing drive off a googly which broke the stumps behind him. Knowing how Pollard works and how much he values his cricket. It is likely that the big hitter would make a comeback in the 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad.

Akeal Hosein

Of the three positives of the first ODI in form of Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder, Hosein was the most impressive and refreshing. He even bowled a carrom ball to dismiss Ishan Kishan and seeing a left-arm spinner bowl a carrom ball was very different. It is expected that the Hosein could pull in a few surprises in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies as well.