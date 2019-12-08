Ind vs WI 2nd T20: Check predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

In the second T20 International (T20), the Indian cricket team will aim to seal the three match series after they chased record total in the first, at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

In the Hyderabad T20, India, riding on a brilliant knock from skipper Virat Kohli, registered their highest-ever successful run-chase in T20s as they chased down the 208-run target with 6 wickets in hand.

The Indian skipper would be impressed with the way his players performed with the bat. However, the hosts were sloppy in the other two departments and will be desperately hoping of better performances in bowling and fielding in Thiruvananthapuram.

Team India dropped many catches and were found wanting on the field -- something which they would want to improve in the second T20. On the other hand, the visitors -- as said after their defeat in Hyderabad -- need to improve their bowling.

When and where to watch 2nd T20 Live

December 8, 2019 (Sunday)7:00 PM (IST)Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram2nd T20 match will telecast live by Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD promise in-depth ball-by-ball analysis during the course of the match on ‘Select dugout’, with former cricket stars Kevin Pietersen, Brian Lara, Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir and Parthiv Patel providing their analyses live.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 playing 11 prediction

might go with unchanged playing 11 in the second T20I as every player in the team contributed in the record chase. However, team management would look to give the Sanju Samson a chance in his home ground.

India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, (C), Shreyas Iyer, (WK)/Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar,



will get a huge boast with the return of Nicolas Pooran, who was banned for four matches for ball tampering. He might replace Simmons, who failed to make any impression in Hyderabad,



West Indies tentative playing 11: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh



Weather report



Thiruvananthapuram weather is not going to play a spoilsport this time around as it did in the last two International matches here. The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the Sunday evening with only 4 per cent chances of rainfall



Pitch report



The Thiruvananthapuram pitch is expected to support batsman however, an extra bounce in the pitch might favour the bowlers.