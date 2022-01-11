JUST IN
Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor from this year
Business Standard

India 75/2 at lunch on day one of 3rd Test against South Africa

India lost openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal before reaching 75 for two in their first innings at lunch on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test against against South Africa

India vs South Africa

Press Trust of India  |  Cape Town 

Virat Kohli in action against South Africa in Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town (Photo: Reuters)
India lost openers KL Rahul (12) and Mayank Agarwal (15) before reaching 75 for two in their first innings at lunch on the opening day of the series-deciding third Test against against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Skipper Virat Kohli (15) and Cheteshwar Pujara (26) were at the crease lunch was taken.

Duanne Olivier removed KL Rahul while Kagiso Rabada sent back Agarwal.

The series is currently tied 1-1.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 75 for 2 in 28 overs. (C Pujara 26 batting, V Kohli 15 batting, D Olivier 1/14, K Rabada 1/30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 11 2022. 16:19 IST

