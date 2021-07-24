India at Olympics: Apurvi, Elavenil fail to qualify for 10m air rifle final

-
ALSO READ
ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Babuta, Anjum qualify for 10m air rifle finals
India's Olympic-bound shooters eye strong show in ISSF World Cup
ISSF World Cup: Top 3 in the world to clash in Men's 10M Air Rifle on Day 1
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
-
Indian shooters were off to a poor start at the Tokyo Olympics as first-timer Elavanil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the finals of the women's 10m air rifle event here on Saturday.
Making her Olympic debut, Elavanil finished 16th after shooting 626.5 over six series of 10 shots each, while the more experienced Apurvi settled for the 36th place after aggregating 621.9 at the Asaka Range.
The Indians were off to a decent start and even as Apurvi slipped after that, the 21-year-old Elavenil tried to remain in the contest with a fine performance in the third series, including shooting a perfect 10.9.
However, Elavenil could not maintain the same form and a couple of 9s in the fifth and sixth series pushed her further down.
Apurvi had finished 34th at the 2016 Rio Games
Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad topped the qualification with an Olympic qualification record score of 632.9, while South Korea's Heemoon Park was second with 631.7. American challenger Mary Carolyn Tucker finished third with 631.4.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor