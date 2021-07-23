Tokyo Olympics: Much improved, women's hockey team aims to impress

India was one of the six teams invited to participate when women's hockey made its Olympics debut in 1980 at Moscow. India finished fourth behind Zimbabwe, Czechoslovakia and Soviet Union.

They returned to the Olympics 36 years later when Rani Rampal's team qualified for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

They, however, had a dismal tournament and finished 12th and last.

But just like the men's team in the last few years, the women's team has also improved a lot and have qualified for their second successive Olympic Games in Tokyo. They are now targeting a place in the quarterfinals.

--IANS

bsk/akm

