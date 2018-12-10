India beat Australia by 31 runs in first test at Adelaide, take 1-0 lead

India defeated Australia by 31 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Monday.

Chasing 323, Australia were all out for 291 in 119.5 overs on the final day at the Adelaide Oval. The home side resumed from overnight 104 for four, needing 219 more for an improbable victory.

Batting first, India were all out for 250 in their first innings and then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead.

India made 307 in their second innings to set Australia a challenging target.

Brief scores:



India: 250 and 307



Australia: 235 and 291 all out in 119.5 overs (Shaun Marsh 60, Tim Paine 41; Mohammed Shami 3/65, Jasprit Bumrah 3/68, R Ashwin 3/92).

