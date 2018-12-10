JUST IN
India vs Australia 1st Test: India close in on win; Paine offers resistance
India beat Australia by 31 runs in first test at Adelaide, take 1-0 lead

Batting first, India were all out for 250 in their first innings and then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead

Press Trust of India  |  Adelaide 

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Tim Paine on the final day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Adelaide. AP/PTI
India defeated Australia by 31 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Monday.

Chasing 323, Australia were all out for 291 in 119.5 overs on the final day at the Adelaide Oval. The home side resumed from overnight 104 for four, needing 219 more for an improbable victory.

Batting first, India were all out for 250 in their first innings and then bowled out the hosts for 235 to take a 15-run lead.

India made 307 in their second innings to set Australia a challenging target.

Brief scores:

India: 250 and 307

Australia: 235 and 291 all out in 119.5 overs (Shaun Marsh 60, Tim Paine 41; Mohammed Shami 3/65, Jasprit Bumrah 3/68, R Ashwin 3/92).

First Published: Mon, December 10 2018. 10:55 IST

