India beat Australia in final league match of badminton mixed team event

Already through to the quarterfinals, defending champions India continued their rampaging run as they beat in their final group A match of mixed team competition at the here.

The Indians have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead over the Australians on Saturday.

After blanking Pakistan 5-0 on the first day, India yet again were by far the better team on display on the second day as they outclassed Sri Lanka 5-0 first and then beat to top the group on way to the quarterfinals.

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth started the proceedings for India against Australia, beating Lin Xiang Ying 21-14 21-13 in a lop-sided contest.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu then trounced Chen Wendy Hsuan-Yu 21-10 21-12 to hand India a 2-0 lead.

In the first doubles clash of the tie, Sumeeth and Chirag defeated Tran Hoang Pham and Jack Yu 21-16 21-19 to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

While India claimed the top spot, Sri Lanka are currently in second place in group A.

