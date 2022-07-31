CWG 2022: Indian women's TT team go down 2-3 against Malaysia in QFs

India women's table tennis team knocked out of the 2022 after a defeat against 2-3 to Malaysia in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Indian duo of Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula fought hard against Malaysia's Karen Lyne and Li Sian Alice Chang in the first match of the women's quarterfinal tie to give India an opening group lead.

The Malaysian duo played attacking and led the first game with a 10-7 scoreline. Karen Lyne and Li Chang won the first set 11-7 against India's Rooth Tennison and Srija Akula. Malaysian duo continued their dominating form in the second game and claimed it 11-6 to put Indian paddlers under pressure, who have failed to match the intensity of the game.

Karen Lyne and Li Sian Alice Chang were too good for the Indian duo and beat them 11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6 in the first match of the tie.

In the second match of this best-of-five series, Manika Batra locked horns with Ying Ho. India bounced back in the second match of the tie as Manika Batra claimed the first game of the singles round against Ying Ho. The ace Indian paddler defeated Ying in an intense game with an 11-8 scoreline. Manika took the first two games 11-8, 11-5 with her swift move and attacking game.

Ying Ho made a stunning comeback in the third game as she took it by the scoreline of 11-8. Malaysia's Ying Ho continued her winning form to clinch the fourth game by 11-9 and forced a decider.

Manika didn't give away any chance to Ying in the final game after losing the third and fourth. The final scoreline read 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11 and 11-3 in favour of Manika.

In the next match of the tie, Sreeja Akula performed admirably in the singles match against Malaysia's Li Sian Alice Chang to win 11-6, 11-6, 11-9. India took a 2-1 lead.

Indian star player Manika Batra suffered a shock defeat in straight games against Karen Lyne. Sreeja Akula's victory along with Manika Batra's win against Ying Ho wasn't enough as India were knocked out in the quarter-final.

