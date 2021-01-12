India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test match

The injury-ravaged Indian team was dealt another blow on Tuesday as pace spearhead was ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to an abdominal strain.

Bumrah, key to India's attack, sustained the strain during the drawn third Test in Sydney.

It has been learnt that Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England.

" suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.

It is now expected that two-Test old Mohammed Siraj will be leading the Indian attack and will be joined by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in the Brisbane Test, starting January 15.

