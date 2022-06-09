India Super League: Chennaiyin FC rope in midfielder Sourav Das for 2 years

-
In an effort to boost their midfield, two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC have signed Sourav Das on a two-year deal.
The arrival of Das, who has previously featured for three of India's top football clubs -- Mumbai City, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan -- will give further fillip to Chennaiyin's midfield, consisting of experienced Anirudh Thapa and youngster Jiteshwor Singh, who was signed by the club earlier.
Talking about the club's fifth signing this summer, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said: "We are very happy to welcome hard working and combative midfielder Sourav Das to Chennaiyin FC. He has impressed at the three clubs that he has played for so far and we are confident that he can carry over that quality into next season with us."
The 25-year-old footballer will be joining the Marina Machans from SC East Bengal for whom he played two seasons in the ISL. Last season Das played 18 matches, recording 66 tackles and 25 interceptions for the Red and Gold Brigade.
Das said: "It is a great club with great achievements. I promise them and all the fans that I will put my every bit into training and matches and fight hard."
A defensive midfielder, who bagged his maiden professional contract with Mohun Bagan in 2016 after spending his formative years at the Tata Football Academy, featured in three I-League seasons for the Mariners.
He appeared in 16 league matches and also played in the 2017 AFC Cup for them before moving to Mumbai City in the 2019-20 ISL season. He made eight appearances for the Mumbai outfit in two ISL seasons.
