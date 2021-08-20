India to face Bangladesh in SAFF Championship opener on October 3

Seven-time champions India will begin their SAFF Championship campaign against on October 3 in Male,

Igor Stimac's side will then face Sri Lanka (October 6), Nepal (October 8) and hosts (October 11) in their remaining round-robin league matches at the national football stadium in Male.

The final, to be competed between the top two sides after the round-robin league, will be held on October 13.

Hosts play against Nepal while Sri Lanka take on in the two matches scheduled on the opening day on October 1.

India had finished runners-up to Maldives, losing the final 1-2, when the last edition was held in in 2018.

The Indian team is currently undergoing a camp in Kolkata ahead of two international friendly matches against Nepal in the first week of September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)