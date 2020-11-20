JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » India Australia Series » News

Resting Trent Boult important 'for his own sanity', reckons Shane Bond
Business Standard

India vs Australia 2nd Test: MCG's drop-in pitch may not up to mark

The drop-in pitches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground may not be as well-prepared for next month's second Test between India and Australia due to a lack of trial on the pitch

Topics
India vs Australia | india tour of australia | India cricket team

IANS  |  Melbourne 

India's captain Virat Kohli, center, and Indian team members circle as they prepare to take to the field during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne, Australia | File photo: PTI
India's captain Virat Kohli, center, and Indian team members circle as they prepare to take to the field during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne, Australia | File photo: PTI

The drop-in pitches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) may not be as well-prepared for next month's second Test between India and Australia due to a lack of trial on the pitch, Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) chief executive Stuart Fox has said.

"It is a concern for me because I would like to give them every opportunity to trial the pitches but we [were to have had] a test event the other day and Cricket Victoria were supporting us, we were meant to have players and a two-day game and we had the pitch ready to go but the game got cancelled the night before and that was really, ultimately, the result of the situation in South Australia," Fox was quoted as saying by the Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

Plans for a two-day trial match at the MCG this week to test the drop-in pitches were abandoned. "I think it demonstrates how vulnerable we still are day by day. Ideally, we would love to have a game and we are still working on that but, ultimately, it may not happen," he said.

The traditional Boxing Day Test begins on December 26.

The report added that the MCG could also not host the opening rounds of Sheffield Shield and the first four rounds were held in Adelaide, which has now got severely hit by coronavirus outbreak.

--IANS

kh/qma

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, November 20 2020. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY