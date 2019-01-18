India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Teams gear up for series decider

Going into the final ODI, India will be aiming to take the winning momentum and end the ongoing tour Down Under without losing a series.

The Virat Kohli-led side started their tour with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series that ended in a 1-1 draw, followed by a historic first-ever 2-1 Test series win for India on Australian soil.

In the crucial series decider at the MCG, India will once again hope for their in-form top order, comprising Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kohli to score the bulk of the runs.

With Dhoni marshalling the less-tested middle-order, and Kedar Jadhav still warming the bench, both Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik will aim to get some runs if they are to stay in contention for a berth in the 2019 World Cup squad.

If Indian win the match, it will be the first-ever bi-lateral ODI series win on Australian soil. Kohli and company will be keen to write history and move to New Zealand. The squad may see a change in pace battery as Siraj failed to deliver in his debut match.