Ind vs Aus: Can Mayank Agrawal fill the vaccum at the top of batting order?

-
ALSO READ
Ind vs Aus 2nd test Day 1 highlights:Cummins, Paine take Australia to 277/6
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 3: Australia are 132/4 at stumps, lead by 175 runs
Ind vs Aus 2nd test Day 4: Pant, Vihari take India to 112-5 at Stumps
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test highlights: Rahane-Kohli take India to 172-3 on Day 2
India vs Australia 3rd T20: India win by 6 wickets, level T20 series 1-1
-
Mayank Agrawal First class record
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|hundreds
|Fifties
|First-class
|46
|76
|3,599
|304 (no)
|49.98
|61.39
|8
|20
|List A
|75
|75
|3,605
|176
|48.71
|100.72
|12
|14
|T20s
|111
|106
|2,340
|111
|23.4
|130.79
|1
|15
|
Source: espncricinfo.com
On the other hand, Australia recalled all-rounder Mitchell Marsh while dropping middle order batsman Peter Handscomb. He scored 34, 14, 7 and 13 in the four innings of the first two test. Skipper Tim Paine said Marsh's ability to support the bowlers had been a key factor for his inclusion but acknowledged that Handscomb might feel hard done by at being dropped from a winning team. The four-match series is tied at 1-1 after the tourists won the first test in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia took a 146-run victory in the second in Perth.
Here are the playing 11 of both teams ahead of the Boxing Day test
India playing 11: Mayank Agrawal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia playing 11: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming details
Date: December 26, 2018
Day: Wednesday
Place: Melbourne Cricket Ground, MCG
Time: 5 a.m. (IST)
India vs Australia third test will be available live on Sony Six HD and Sony Six in English, and with Hindi commentary on Sony Ten 3 Hindi and Sony Ten 3 HD Hindi. One can live stream India vs Australia match at Sony Liv app.
India vs Australia head-to-head
Overall
Total Matches: 78
India won: 20
Australia won: 34
Draw: 23
Tie: 1
In Australia
Total Matches: 36
India won: 5
Australia won: 22
Draw: 9
Tie: 0
Here is the squad of both the teams
Australia squad: Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Archie Schiller
India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar