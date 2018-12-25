Ind vs Aus: Can Mayank Agrawal fill the vaccum at the top of batting order?

JUST IN
After a lot of hue and cry over India’s playing 11 during Perth Test, the Indian cricket Team management named the playing 11 for Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Christmas. India dropped both the openers – K L Rahul and Murali Vijay—after their dismal show in the first two tests. However, only one recognized opener, Mayank Agrawal has been inducted in the playing 11, with Hanuma Vihari, a middle-order expected to be his opening partner. This will be only for the second time that any opener will debut in Australia and also this would be first time in India’s cricketing history when two inexperienced players will open in Australia.


Mayank Agrawal First class record

Matches Innings Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate hundreds Fifties
First-class 46 76 3,599 304 (no) 49.98 61.39 8 20
List A 75 75 3,605 176 48.71 100.72 12 14
T20s 111 106 2,340 111 23.4 130.79 1 15
Source: espncricinfo.com


On the other hand, Australia recalled all-rounder Mitchell Marsh while dropping middle order batsman Peter Handscomb. He scored 34, 14, 7 and 13 in the four innings of the first two test. Skipper Tim Paine said Marsh's ability to support the bowlers had been a key factor for his inclusion but acknowledged that Handscomb might feel hard done by at being dropped from a winning team. The four-match series is tied at 1-1 after the tourists won the first test in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia took a 146-run victory in the second in Perth.


Here are the playing 11 of both teams ahead of the Boxing Day test

India playing 11: Mayank Agrawal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia playing 11: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood


India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming details

Date: December 26, 2018

Day: Wednesday

Place: Melbourne Cricket Ground, MCG

Time: 5 a.m. (IST)

India vs Australia third test will be available live on Sony Six HD and Sony Six in English, and with Hindi commentary on Sony Ten 3 Hindi and Sony Ten 3 HD Hindi. One can live stream India vs Australia match at Sony Liv app.

India vs Australia head-to-head

Overall

Total Matches: 78

India won: 20

Australia won: 34

Draw: 23

Tie: 1

In Australia

Total Matches: 36

India won: 5

Australia won: 22

Draw: 9

Tie: 0

Here is the squad of both the teams

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Archie Schiller

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
