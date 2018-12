Ind vs Aus: Can Mayank Agrawal fill the vaccum at the top of batting order?

Virat Kohli bas

Matches Innings Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate hundreds Fifties First-class 46 76 3,599 304 (no) 49.98 61.39 8 20 List A 75 75 3,605 176 48.71 100.72 12 14 T20s 111 106 2,340 111 23.4 130.79 1 15 Source: espncricinfo.com

On the other hand, Australia recalled all-rounder while dropping middle order batsman He scored 34, 14, 7 and 13 in the four innings of the first two test. Skipper Tim Paine said Marsh's ability to support the bowlers had been a key factor for his inclusion but acknowledged that Handscomb might feel hard done by at being dropped from a winning team. The four-match series is tied at 1-1 after the tourists won the first test in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia took a 146-run victory in the second in Perth.

Mayank Agrawal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit BumrahAaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh HazlewoodDecember 26, 2018WednesdayMelbourne Cricket Ground, MCG5 a.m. (IST)will be available live on Sony Six HD and Sony Six in English, and with Hindi commentary on Sony Ten 3 Hindi and Sony Ten 3 HD Hindi. One can live stream India vs Australia match at Sony Liv app.

India vs Australia head-to-head



Overall



Total Matches: 78



India won: 20



Australia won: 34



Draw: 23



Tie: 1



In Australia



Total Matches: 36



India won: 5



Australia won: 22



Draw: 9



Tie: 0



Here is the squad of both the teams



Australia squad: Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Archie Schiller



India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar