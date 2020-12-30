India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma joins squad ahead of third Test

has joined the Indian squad in Melbourne ahead of their third Test against Australia.

The Indian cricket board on Wednesday posted a video of the opening batsman walking into the team hotel and meeting the squad and staff after he finally finished his quarantine in Sydney.

"Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne... A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its caption to the video.

Rohit had been ruled out of the limited overs leg of India's tour of Australia due to a hamstring injury he sustained during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

He had underwent treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rohit flew down to Australia in mid-December just days before the start of the Test series. While being quarantined in Sydney, he has not had any practice and could be rusty which is probably why India's head coach Ravi Shastri said that the team will consider how he feels before deciding whether to play him in the third Test in Sydney.

"Rohit joins the team tomorrow. We will have a chat with him to see where he is placed physically because he has been quarantined for a couple of weeks. We will have to see now how he feels before we take the call," said Shastri.

In his absence, India first went with Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal in the first Test. Shaw was replaced by Shubman Gill in the second Test and the latter impressed on debut, scoring 45 and an unbeaten 35 at a good strike rate as India won by eight wickets.

--IANS

rkm/sdr/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)