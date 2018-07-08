Ind vs Eng 3rd T20I: Kohli will look to seal 6th consecutive series win

In the 3rd T20 International (T20I), India led by will aim to improve in decisive contest against Eoin Morgan's England at County Ground in Bristol today. With England winning the second Twenty20 International to level the series at 1-1, India will aim to improve the performance and win the third and decisive contest here on Sunday.



In the second match, England bowling attack restricted India to a below-par score of 148/5.



Leaving their previous mistakes behind which they committed in the first T20I, the English bowlers came accurate with the line and length as they struck at regular intervals to deny the visitors post a challenging total on batting-friendly wicket.



Apart from skipper Kohli (47), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32 not out) no other Indian batsmen clicked and went cheaply. Suresh Raina, however, tried to contribute but the Uttar Pradesh batsmen only managed to score 27 runs.



So, if India want to seal the series, then top-order batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, who failed in both the matches, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul need to score big.





How England batsmen negate India duo wrist spinners in 2nd T20I?

How India missed Jasprit Bumrah in first T20I vs Engalnd?

Whom will replace in the 3rd T20I vs England?

How third T20I will affect India



Here are the playing 11 probables for 3rd T20I in Bristol?

In the bowling department, unlike first match, Bowlers failed to impress. Pacer was the only sucessful bowling, scalping two wickets. Other bowlers--Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra only managed to take one wicket.In order to restrict England to dominate the visitors, the spin duo of Kuldeep and have to click along with the pacers.England, on the other hand, seemed like they did their homework perfectly. After they got thrashing in the first match, the hosts bounced back in style in the second match, thanks to some good bowling and batsman Alex Hales.Right from the start, England were better team with both bat and ball. Firstly their bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict India to a below-par score and then batsmen, especially Hales and Johnny Bairstow (28) made the road easy for the hosts.In the final match, their might be only one concern. After getting the start, their top-order batsmen are getting out. Jason Roy (15) (14), Joe Root along with (17) got the start but failed to convert into big innings.The bowling department also seemed settled but towards the end the English bowers are leaking runs. So to trouble the Indian side, bowlers need to stop the flow of runs towards the end and top-order batsmen need to click.The Indian spin duo — and Yuzuvendra — faces its first real challenge in more than a year with England batsmen biting back immediately after drubbing in Manchetser. From Sri Lanka, to Australia, to New Zealand, and to South Africa, none of the opponents could easily contend with Chahal-Kuldeep in such quick time.With Kuldeep returning wicket-less in Cardiff after a sensational five-wicket show in the series-opener and Chahal too taken for runs last night, they need to find ways to trouble the opponents.Wrist spin continues to be a deciding factor in the current series as well. Kuldeep brought the shock-value to the mix of things at Manchester and duly bamboozled England. The hosts, in turn, prepared well for the second game, despite the short turn-around time, and with a little aid from the pitch, played more selectively against both wrist spinners.A little change in the England batting line-up also worked wonders. Joe Root was sent up at number four, with skipper dropping down to allow the former more time at the crease. While it didn't help Root in particular as he failed to read the googly for a second match running, it did allow Alex Hales to build partnerships and anchor their win.India missed injured Jasprit Bumrah's services on Friday during the death overs as England hit three sixes. His replacement has provided wickets (four in two matches) in the powerplays, but he has also been taken for runs at the same time.Hales was included in the side in place of injured all-rounder Ben Stokes, but on current form, it will be tough to leave him out. Stokes returns to the England squad for the third match and bolsters their confidence being yet another key member to have played in the IPL.In the current scenario, he could walk into the playing eleven in place of the struggling Root, based alone on the fact that he has played enough against both Chahal and Kuldeep in the last two IPL seasons.Stokes will also provide another seam-bowling option, and thus it remains to be seen if Moeen Ali will return to the eleven. It will depend on pitch conditions. A similar wicket to the one in Cardiff will see the all-rounder sitting out again, for the boundaries at the Gloucestershire County Club will be short once again. That India played spin well in both matches will also be a factor.With the series pegged at 1-1, it is difficult to envisage either team playing around with combinations as a lot is at stake.If Pakistan beat Australia on Sunday, India could climb to number two in the ICC T20I rankings with a series' win, relegating England to number seven. Even so, this is about more than just rankings at this juncture. At the start of what promises to be an intensely fought summer of cricket, this is now about bragging rights and carrying winning momentum into the ODI series.Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni, Suresh Raina, K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Hardik PandyaEoin Morgan, Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan

Despite the disappointment on Friday, the visitors are still in contention for their sixth consecutive T20I series' win, which is part of an unbeaten run stretching back to September 2017.

The last time India lost a bilateral T20I contest was against West Indies in July 2017, albeit that was a one-off game. In fact, India's last series' loss with more one T20I game also came against the same opposition, at Florida in August 2016.

In between those two losses to West Indies, India beat England 2-1 in a three-match T20I series at home in January 2017. That contest is notable because India were 1-0 down, and came back to win the series with Chahal taking career-best 6-25 in the series' decider at Bengaluru.

Match Date: 08 July 2018, SundayMatch Timing: 18:30 IST, 13:00 GMT, 14:00 LocalMatch Venue: County Ground, Bristol, Englandmatch will be broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD in English Commentary. second T20Is will be available for live stream on Sony Liv app.Total matches: 13India: 6England: 7