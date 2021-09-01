India vs England 4th Test playing 11, live toss time and telecast details

-
ALSO READ
Check India vs England 4th Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 highlights: IND 24-1 at stumps, trail by 181 runs
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 highlights: IND 294-7 at stumps, leads by 89 runs
Check India vs England 4th T20 final playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 highlights: India wins by an innings and 25 runs
-
Indian cricket team would look to make a strong comeback in the five-match series, when Virat Kohli will lead his troops against England in the fourth Test at the Oval, London starting Thursday. Off-spinner R Ashwin is likely to find a place in India playing 11 for the 4th Test as Oval’s wicket is expected to assist spinners. Meanwhile, the form of India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has turned into a major concern for the team management.
India vs England 4th Test playing 11 prediction
If team management decides to drop Rahane then Mayank Agarwal might get a chance in India middle-order. Also, pacer Praisdh Krishna has been added to India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test.
India playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal/Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England, on the other hand, will certainly make one change in its playing 11 from previous Test match. Jonny Bairstow is expected to keep wickets as Jos Buttler has taken a break with his wife expecting their second child.
England playing 11 (probable): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran/Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Craig Overton
India vs England 4th Test pitch report
The Oval wicket will assist the batsmen, but bowlers would also have some say with the new ball. The spinners might come in play as the game progresses.
Know about India vs England 4th Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the 4th India vs England Test be played?
The IND vs ENG 4th Test will begin on September 2, Thursday.
Where will IND vs ENG 4th Test will be played?
The venue for the fourth England vs India Test is The Oval, London.
What will be the match timings for the fourth Test match between India and England?
The fourth test match between the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the IND vs ENG 4th Test live toss take place?
The India vs England live toss for the 4th test between the Virat Kohli and Joe Root will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
The England vs India 4th will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the India vs England 4th Test in India?
The live streaming of India vs England 4th Test will be available on Sony LIV app in five languages.
How to watch India vs England 4th Test for free in India?
You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.
India vs England Test series 2021 squads
India Test squad vs England 2021: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Prasidh Krishna
Standby players: Arzan Nagwaswalla
England Test squad vs India 2021: Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor