India vs England 4th Test playing 11, live toss time and telecast details

Indian cricket team would look to make a strong comeback in the five-match series, when will lead his troops against England in the fourth Test at the Oval, London starting Thursday. Off-spinner is likely to find a place in India playing 11 for the 4th Test as Oval’s wicket is expected to assist spinners. Meanwhile, the form of India’s vice-captain has turned into a major concern for the team management.

4th Test playing 11 prediction



If team management decides to drop Rahane then might get a chance in India middle-order. Also, pacer Praisdh Krishna has been added to India's Test squad ahead of the fourth Test.

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal/Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah,

England, on the other hand, will certainly make one change in its playing 11 from previous Test match. is expected to keep wickets as has taken a break with his wife expecting their second child.

England playing 11 (probable): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran/Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, and Craig Overton





4th Test pitch report

The Oval wicket will assist the batsmen, but bowlers would also have some say with the new ball. The spinners might come in play as the game progresses.

When will the 4th India vs England Test be played?



The IND vs ENG 4th Test will begin on September 2, Thursday.

Where will IND vs ENG 4th Test will be played?



The venue for the fourth England vs India Test is The Oval, London.

What will be the match timings for the fourth Test match between India and England?



The fourth test match between the Indian cricket team and the will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 4th Test live toss take place?



The India vs England live toss for the 4th test between the and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?



The England vs India 4th will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the India vs England 4th Test in India?



The live streaming of India vs England 4th Test will be available on Sony LIV app in five languages.

How to watch India vs England 4th Test for free in India?



You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.

India vs England Test series 2021 squads



India Test squad vs England 2021: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, (Captain), (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Prasidh Krishna



Standby players: Arzan Nagwaswalla



England Test squad vs India 2021: (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson.