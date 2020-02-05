India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live score: Toss will take place at 7 am IST
New Zealand regular captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first ODI match; in his absence, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis. Check India vs New Zealand live score, toss and match updates
India cricket team. Photo: AP | PTI
For New Zealand, inspirational skipper Kane Williamson has joined the long list of injured players, along with the likes of Trent Boult. In Williamson's absence, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in ODIs.
The India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1 from 7:30 am (IST) and toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.
