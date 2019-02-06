India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE score: Rishabh Pant eyes World Cup spot
New Zealand have a superb record in Wellington as they have 6-3 win-loss record and have been victorious in their last four T20s. Check India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live score and match commentary
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian cricket team will be eyeing their first Twenty 20 (T20) series win in New Zealand when they lock horns with Kiwis in the first T20 match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington today. Team India will be high on confidence as they did not lose a single series across formats since they went down 1-4 to England in the Test series last year. Young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was not part of the ODIs, see this as a big opportunity to stake a claim for a World Cup spot in the upcoming three T20s. On the other hand, New Zealand have a superb record in Wellington as they have 6-3 win-loss record and have been victorious in their last four T20s.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE scorecard
Key stats ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match:
- New Zealand have a unique record against India as they are the only team to win more matches than they lost—six wins against two defeats
- Rohit Sharma can overtake Martin Guptill’s record of maximum T20 runs, 2272, if he score 36 more runs.
- The match is expected to be high scoring as the average first innings total in New Zealand since January 2016 is 183
Date and Day: February 6, 2019, and Wednesday
Place: The Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Time: 12:30 pm (IST), 8:00 pm (local time)
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 1st T20 on Hotstar app and website.
Stay Tuned for India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE score and match commentary