India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live score: All eyes on India playing 11

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 7:30 am IST

BS Web Team 

Virat Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI
After losing the first of its three One Day International (ODI) matches in the series, the India cricket team would look to bounce back when they take on New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland today (February 8).
 
In the first ODI, India set a stiff 348-run target but failed to defend it as the New Zealand cricket team rode on Ross Taylor's unbeaten century to take a 1-0 lead in the series. India might make some changes to its playing 11 and bring in young cricketer Shivam Dube as its sixth bowling option. For New Zealand, the six-foot-eight Auckland pacer Kyle Jamieson may make his debut on his home ground, replacing Ish Sodhi in the playing 11.
 
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live score


 
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live streaming details
 
The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1 from 7:30 am (IST).
 
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary…

