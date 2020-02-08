India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live score: All eyes on India playing 11
The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 7:30 am IST
Indian captain Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI
In the first ODI, India set a stiff 348-run target but failed to defend it as the New Zealand cricket team rode on Ross Taylor's unbeaten century to take a 1-0 lead in the series. India might make some changes to its playing 11 and bring in young cricketer Shivam Dube as its sixth bowling option. For New Zealand, the six-foot-eight Auckland pacer Kyle Jamieson may make his debut on his home ground, replacing Ish Sodhi in the playing 11.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live score
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live streaming details
