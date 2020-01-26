JUST IN
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live: Another high-scoring match on cards

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 12:20 pm IST. Check Live score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

K L Rahul
India's K L Rahul bats as New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert looks on during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Auckland. Photo: AP | PTI
After securing a thumping six-wicket victory in the first T20 International, India cricket team will look to continue with their winning run in the five-match series, when they take on New Zealand cricket team in the second match at the Eden Park on Sunday (January 26). Virat Kohli's men have won seven out of their last eight T20Is, and four on the trot. And another win in Auckland would present them a great chance to win the series -- something which they haven't been able to achieve in their previous two attempts in New Zealand.
 
The Kane Williamson led side, on the other hand, might look to make in some changes in New Zealand playing 11, especially in their bowling department which appeared to lack potency in the first game.
 
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live score



 
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live streaming
 
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app. The live telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla on the respective regional-language channels of Star Sports 1 from 12:20 pm (IST).
 
Stay Tuned for India vs New Zealand live score, final playing 11, toss updates and match commentary…

